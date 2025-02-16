Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets its first price hike. Here's how much it costs now

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire , which was launched in November 2024, saw its first price hike since its launch. The company has increased the prices of the sub compact sedan by ₹5,000 across the entire range. This brings the starting price of the Dzire to ₹6.84 lakh, ex-showroom, instead of the earlier ₹6.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Dzire is the most favoured product in the sub compact sedan space. The Dzire in its new avatar comes with a lot of changes in terms of design, features and technology. The look of the sedan has been overhauled with a new front face and adds some features and technology that its key rival misses out on.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Price

With the price hike, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire range now starts at ₹6.84 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the mid spec VXi variant with the manual transmission, now gets a price tag of ₹7.84 lakh, while the AMT option gets a price bump of ₹10,000 to ₹8.34 lakh. The CNG option of the mid spec variant is now priced at ₹8.79 lakh. Moving up the ladder, the ZXi manual transmission variant is now priced at ₹8.89 lakh, while the AMT gets a price tag of ₹9.44 lakh. The CNG option meanwhile is priced at ₹8.89 lakh.

2024 Maruti Dzire pricing Fuel Transmission LXi VXi ZXi ZXi+ Petrol Manual ₹ 6.84 lakh ₹ 7.84 lakh ₹ 8.94 lakh ₹ 9.69 lakh Petrol AGS ₹ 8.34 lakh ₹ 9.44 lakh ₹ 10.19 lakh CNG Manual ₹ 8.79 lakh ₹ 9.89 lakh All prices are ex-showroom, introductory

Interestingly, the ZXi + variant with the manual transmission doesn’t get a price hike and is still priced at ₹9.69 lakh, while the AMT option is now priced at ₹10.19 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Specs

Powering the new Dzire sedan is the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z series petrol engine that works under the hood of the current generation Maruti Suzuki Swift. This engine is available with transmission choices including a CNG powertrain on offer as well, which combines the same engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit. This engine churns out 80 bhp peak power at 5,700 rpm and 112 Nm of maximum torque at 4,300 rpm.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Features

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets leather upholstery and there is a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on offer. Additionally, catering to the popular trends of the market the carmaker has also included a sunroof, making it the first sub compact sedan to offer the feature. Other features include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a rear armrest with cup-holders, dual charging ports at the rear and a wireless charger.

On the safety front, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire significantly improves the occupant protection level. It scored a five-star safety rating on the Global NCAP crash test, becoming the first-ever Maruti Suzuki car to score the top rating. The new Dzire comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, reverse parking sensor, and Hill Hold Assist among other features that are available as standard fitment. Optional features include the 360-degree surround view camera, which is another key addition to the Dzire.

