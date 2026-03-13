Maruti Suzuki Dzire crosses 3 million sales milestone in India

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has achieved a significant milestone in India, crossing 3 million cumulative sales since its launch. The achievement reinforces the sedan’s position as one of the most successful nameplates in the country and highlights its enduring popularity among Indian buyers.

According to Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the Dzire was also India’s highest selling car in calendar year 2025, with more than 2,14,488 units sold during the year. The model continues to dominate the sedan segment and has built a strong customer base over the years.

Strong appeal among young buyers

Commenting on the milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, thanked customers for their continued trust in the Dzire. He noted that the fourth generation Dzire has reignited interest in the sedan segment with its refined design and feature rich package. Interestingly, young first time buyers account for nearly 50 per cent of Dzire customers.

Evolution across four generations

First introduced in 2008, the Dzire has evolved across four generations.

The first generation introduced features such as dual front airbags, climate control and ABS in its segment.

The second generation brought in the AGS automatic transmission along with dual tone interiors.

The third generation added features such as LED projector headlamps, the SmartPlay infotainment system and precision-cut alloy wheels.

The latest fourth generation Dzire is powered by the new Z Series engine and comes with several modern technologies and more importantly a 5-star crash test rating.

Feature list and fuel efficient

The current Dzire comes with a lot of features including:

Electric sunroof

360 degree camera

9 inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Suzuki Connect with smartwatch connectivity and Alexa support

The sedan also focuses strongly on safety with six airbags, Electronic Stability Program with Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and more. It has also received a 5 star safety rating from Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP.

On the efficiency front, the Dzire continues to set benchmarks in its segment with a fuel economy of 24.79 kmpl in petrol manual form and 33.73 km/kg in S CNG mode.

