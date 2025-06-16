Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Bharat NCAP vs Global NCAP crash test results comparison

Maruti Suzuki Dzire sub-compact sedan has recently bagged a five-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test. With this, the Dzire became the second car in India after the Tata Nexon to be crash tested by both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP. Interestingly, just like the Tata Nexon , the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has scored a five-star safety rating in both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash tests.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire managed to score a five-star safety rating in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) in both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash tests, but the Child Occupant Protection (COP) scores are different.

While the Maruti Suzuki Dzire scored five stars in both BNCAP and GNCAP crash tests, there are slight differences. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire scored a five-star rating in the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category in both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash tests, but in the Child Occupant Protection (COP) category, the points it scored are different.

Here is a quick look at the differences in scores and ratings for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire given by Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Bharat NCAP crash test result

At Bharat NCAP crash test, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire sub-compact sedan has received good protection for the driver’s head, neck, pelvis, thighs and feet during the frontal offset deformable barrier test. In the same test, the front passenger’s head, neck, thighs and left tibia received good protection as well. When it comes to the protection for the driver’s chest, it was rated marginal, while for the tibia, it was adequate. Safety to the front passenger’s chest and right tibia was rated as adequate by BNCAP.

In the side movable deformable barrier test, protection to the head, torso and abdomen was good, while for the chest, it was rated as adequate. However, all parts of the driver got good protection in the side pole impact test.

In the COP category, Bharat NCAP rated the sedan with a dynamic score of 23.57 out of 24 points. While the new Dzire scored full points for the 18-month-old dummy’s front and side protection, the three-year-old dummy scored a total of 7.57 out of eight points in its frontal collision test and received full four out of four points for side protection.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Global NCAP crash test result

At the Global NCAP crash test, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was rated to offer good protection to the driver and front passenger's head, neck and thighs during the frontal offset deformable barrier test. The driver's feet also received good protection, and tibia protection for both front occupants was rated as adequate. The driver’s chest received marginal protection, which was rated as adequate for the front passenger.

In the side movable deformable barrier test, all parts of the driver's body received good protection, but in the side pole impact test, protection to the driver's chest was noted as marginal, while other parts received good safety in this test.

In the COP tests at the Global NCAP, both the 18-month-old and three-year-old dummies received full points in the front and side collisions. The three-year-old’s child restraint system (CRS) provided full protection to the head and chest of the dummy, but limited protection to the neck in the frontal impact test. However, during the side impact tests, all parts received full protection, similar to the 18-month-old dummy’s front and side impact tests.

Bharat NCAP vs Global NCAP: Differences in test results

Maruti Suzuki Dzire performed similarly in its frontal offset deformable barrier tests in both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP. The only difference was protection to the front occupant's left tibia, which was rated to offer good protection in the BNCAP test but adequate in the GNCAP test. In the side pole impact tests, there was a significant difference. In GNCAP, the Dzire scored marginal protection to the driver's chest and good protection to all other parts. In BNCAP, all parts of the driver received good protection.

