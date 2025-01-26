These popular sedans will become pricier from February onwards. Check which are these models

With increasing prices of raw materials, carmakers across the globe have been forced to increase the prices of their offerings. The story remains the same in India as well. While the majority of the carmakers had revised their prices in January 2025, many of them are again revising the prices of their offerings from February onwards. India’s leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will be increasing the prices of its cars by 4 per cent from February onwards. The company also revised prices in January.

Both the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Honda Amaze were launched in their new generation avatar in 2024. The Dzire gets a starting price of ₹6.79 lakh,

With the new price hike, the prices of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire will increase by ₹27,100 for the base variant while the top end’s prices will increase by ₹40,560. Meanwhile, the prices of Honda Amaze are also slated to increase from February onwards. The company had recently announced the extension of the introductory prices of the Amaze till January 31.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.79 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Amaze 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Swift 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.61 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki XL5 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki XL6 1462 cc 1462 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.61 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Your favourite Maruti car will cost more from this date after fresh price hike

Both the Dzire and the Amaze were launched in their new generation avatar in 2024. While the Dzire got a starting price of ₹6.79 lakh with the top end ZXI plus AT priced at ₹10.14 lakh, ex-showroom, the Honda Amaze gets a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh and goes up to ₹10.99 lakh, ex-showroom, for the top end ZX CVT trim level.

2024 Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Price

The 2024 Honda Amaze is available across three variants - V, VX andZX. Interestingly, the Amaze will get an automatic transmission option from the base model itself with a price tag of ₹9.20 lakh. The VX trim level meanwhile has been priced at ₹9.10 lakh for the manual transmission option while the CVT option has been priced at ₹10 lakh. The top of the line ZX trim level starts at ₹9.70 lakh with the manual transmission option, while the CVT variant has been priced at ₹10.90 lakh.

TheMaruti Suzuki Dzire, which was updated in November 2024, starts at ₹6.79 lakh for the base LXi trim level making it ₹1.20 lakh more affordable than the entry level Amaze. However, the like to like variant for the Amaze base variant of the Dzire will be the VXi trim level, which starts at ₹7.79 lakh, for the manual transmission option, while the AMT is priced at ₹8.24 lakh. The ZXi meanwhile starts at ₹8.89 lakh while the AMT option costs ₹9.34 lakh. The top of the line ZXiPlus starts at ₹9.69 lakh, and tops out at ₹10.14 lakh for the AMT option.

Also watch: Honda Amaze 2024 launched | Most affordable car with ADAS | Price, features, mileage | First Look

Interestingly, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire also gets CNG option starting at ₹8.74 lakh, for the VXi trim level and topping out at ₹9.84 lakh for the ZXi trim level.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze: Specifications

Powering the new Dzire sedan is the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z series petrol engine that works under the hood of the current generation Maruti Suzuki Swift. This engine is available with transmission choices including a CNG powertrain on offer as well, which combines the same engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit. This engine churns out 80 bhp peak power at 5,700 rpm and 112 Nm of maximum torque at 4,300 rpm.

Also Read : New-gen Honda Amaze introductory prices extended till 31st January

Meanwhile, the 2024 Honda Amaze continues to draw power from the 1.2-litre iVTEC petrol engine, which is available with a five-speed manual gearbox, while there is a CVT as well. This four-cylinder engine generates 89 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of maximum torque at 4,800 rpm.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: