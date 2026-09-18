Maruti Suzuki dispatches 10 lakh cars using Indian Railways

Maruti Suzuki has achieved a new milestone by dispatching its passenger vehicles using Indian Railways. The biggest carmaker in the Indian market has dispatched 10 lakh cars through its in-plant railway sidings in Gujarat and Manesar. The automaker also stated that 70% of Maruti Suzuki’s total rail-based vehicle dispatches in FY27 have been through the auto company’s in-plant railway sidings at Hansalpur of Gujarat and Manesar of Haryana.

Maruti Suzuki has stated that approximately 7.9 lakh vehicles were dispatched via the Hansalpur railway siding, while the Manesar railway siding dispatched around 2.1 lakh vehicles. This milestone was achieved in three years and five months since operations commenced at the Hansalpur railway siding in March 2023 and the Manesar railway siding in June 2025. In FY27, till August 31, Maruti Suzuki’s rail-based vehicle dispatches have crossed three lakh vehicles.

Also, the carmaker stated that Maruti Suzuki is the first and only carmaker in India to have in-plant railway sidings at its manufacturing facilities at Hansalpur and Manesar. The shift of vehicle transportation from road to rail through these dedicated in-plant facilities has helped avoid a significant level of carbon emissions, while reducing fuel consumption and easing overall road congestion.

Speaking on this milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that reaching one million cumulative vehicle dispatches through the company's in-plant railway sidings marks a landmark achievement in the brand's green logistics journey. "Developed under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, these sidings demonstrate how integrated multi-modal infrastructure can deliver both operational efficiencies and environmental benefits. With our Gujarat and Manesar in-plant railway sidings contributing to 70% of total rail-based dispatches in the current fiscal, we are making strong progress in scaling up rail-based vehicle transportation," he said, while adding, “Our share of rail-based vehicle dispatches has grown from 5% in FY15 to 26.5% in FY26. Our mid-term goal is to increase rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35% by FY31 through continued investment in rail infrastructure, including an in-plant siding at our new Kharkhoda facility. This will improve the efficiency of our sustainable logistics network and support India’s Net Zero ambitions."

Maruti Suzuki has cumulatively dispatched over 3.3 million (33 lakh) vehicles via railways since FY15. Out of this, 110 lakh is through the company’s in-plant railway sidings in Hansalpur and Manesar, while the remaining rail-based dispatches were undertaken using loading terminals located outside the manufacturing facilities.

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