Maruti Suzuki Clocks Record Exports In 2022 With Dzire, Swift Among Leading Cars

Maruti Suzuki clocks record exports in 2022 with Dzire, Swift among leading cars

Maruti Suzuki capped another feather in 2022, emerging as the top vehicle exporter from India clocking its best ever figures last year. India's largest car manufacturer exported more than 2.63 lakh vehicles abroad in 2022, bettering its previous best of 2.05 lakh cars exported in 2021. The exports for Maruti Suzuki has soared by nearly 28 per cent in the last one year. Maruti Suzuki also ended 2022 as India's largest car manufacturer as it sold more than 15 lakh passenger vehicles in the entire calendar year with a growth of around 16 per cent.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jan 2023, 12:17 PM
Maruti Suzuki saw exports soar to 2.63 lakh vehicles last year with an increase of more than 20 per cent over 2021 export figures.
Maruti Suzuki currently exports 16 models to other countries. Its popular hatchbacks like S-Presso and Baleno are among some of the top exported vehicles. Among other most exported cars from the Maruti Suzuki stable are S-Presso and Baleno hatchbacks and the new generation Brezza SUV. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO at Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Crossing the 2 lakh milestone in exports for the second consecutive year signifies the trust, quality, reliability, performance, and affordability of our products. This achievement further aligns with our strong commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative to manufacture products to delight global customers."

Maruti Suzuki's export has almost doubled to the pre-Covid levels in 2019. Takeuchi said, “We are thankful for the support from our parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation to enable us to leverage a wider distribution network across the globe. Further, adding more models to our portfolio helped sustain excitement in the export markets."

Maruti Suzuki started exporting India-made cars to other countries almost four decades ago, with the first cars send to Hungary. Today, Maruti Suzuki's reach has extended to around 100 countries across the world. Some of the regions where Maruti Suzuki cars have the highest demand are Africa, Middle East, Latin America, ASEAN and neighbouring regions.

First Published Date: 03 Jan 2023, 12:17 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Swift
