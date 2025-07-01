Maruti Suzuki clocks 6 per cent sales decline in June 2025, exports cushion the blow

Maruti Suzuki India Limited registered total auto sales of 1,67,993 units in June 2025. With this, the company marks a decline of six per cent year-on-year, down from the 1,79,228 units sold in June 2024. The month’s performance was marked by strong export demand, which helped cushion a decline in domestic volumes. The company attributes the domestic sales slump to a larger decline in the mass-market small car segments.

Total domestic sales, including passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and supplies to other OEMs, stood at 1,30,151 units, down from 1,48,195 units in June 2024. Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market declined by 13 per cent Y-o-Y to 1,18,906 units.

Compact and entry-level hatchbacks, which form the bulk of Maruti’s volume, also saw lower sales. Combined sales of the Mini and Compact segments, with models such as the Alto, S-Presso, Swift, Baleno, and WagonR, fell to 60,591 units from 73,444 units, marking a nearly 18 per cent Y-o-Y decline.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Baleno scores 4 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test

Utility vehicles such as the Brezza, Fronx, Grand Vitara, and Jimny posted sales of 47,947 units, down from 52,373 units in June 2024. The Eeco van contributed 9,340 units, while the Ciaz sedan registered 1,028 units, a modest increase over the 572 units sold in the same period last year.

Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki, attributes the slowdown in passenger vehicle sales to a “sharp decline in the smaller segment cars. He said, “passenger vehicle sales used to grow at 1.5 times the GDP growth. But now even after 6.5 per cent GDP growth, the car market is nearly flattish. This is because the once mass small car segment is not participating in the growth at all. This is clearly an affordability issue. Since 2019, the entry-level price point in the industry has jumped by over 70 per cent, largely driven by stricter regulations, and the sales of smaller cars have fallen by over 70 per cent."

Exports reach highest-ever monthly volume:

In contrast to the decline in domestic sales, Maruti marked its highest-ever monthly export volume. Total exports surged by 22 per cent to 37,842 units in June 2025, up from 31,033 units in the year-ago period. This highlights the growing importance of international markets in the company’s overall sales strategy. Sales to other OEMs also rose marginally to 8,812 units.

Maruti Suzuki’s total sales for the first quarter of FY26 stood at 5,27,861 units, a marginal increase over 5,21,868 units reported in the same quarter last year.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: