Maruti Suzuki claims all its cars have been E20 compatible since 2008

Maruti Suzuki has claimed that all its passenger vehicles in India are compatible with E20 petrol, which is a mixture of 20% ethanol with 80% petrol. The automaker has stated at the company's annual general meeting that all Maruti Suzuki cars starting from the production year 2008 are compatible with E20 fuel.

PTI has quoted Maruti Suzuki's Managing Director and CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, saying this. While responding to a shareholder query at the auto company's annual general meeting, Takeuchi reportedly assured that all of the company's current products are E20 compatible. He also reportedly said that the company has improved its compatibility with ethanol from the production year 2008. "I would like to assure that all of our current ongoing products are E20 compatible products. Actually, we have improved our compatibility to ethanol from the production year 2008. So after 2008, all of our products are E20 compatible," PTI has quoted the Maruti Suzuki official as saying to the shareholders.

This comment from the top Maruti Suzuki official came at a time when E20 has been making headlines across India. Many motorists across the country have been complaining about reduced fuel economy as well as increased wear and tear of their vehicles. They have blamed the higher ethanol content in petrol as the reason for these issues. The consumer anxieties around E20 have seen a shift in preferences for electric vehicles and CNG models.

E20, which comes with 20% ethanol in petrol, has become the standard petrol across India from April this year. The furore about this fuel and its impact started increasing after that, especially among the owners of older petrol vehicles. However, the government and various automakers have maintained that E20 is safe for use in vehicles, and there's been no proof of significant damage to vehicles due to the fuel.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: