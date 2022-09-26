Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Which one should you buy

Despite being manufactured by the same automaker, both these Maruti Suzuki cars impact each other's sales numbers.

Maruti Suzuki is undoubtedly the king of small cars in India. The automaker has been dominating the space and overall passenger vehicle market in India for decades with its host of small cars. Maruti Suzuki Celerio is one of the very popular models from the brand. The small hatchback competes with rivals such as Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid and its own siblings like WagonR, Alto K10 and S-Presso.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, despite being positioned as a micro SUV, comes with a competitive pricing range against the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. Here is a comparison between these two cars.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Price

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available at a pricing range of ₹5.25 lakh and ₹7 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on different trim options. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, on the other hand, comes priced between ₹4.25 lakh and ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on different variants.

Celerio trim Celerio price S-Presso trim S-Presso price LXI ₹ 5.25 lakh STD ₹ 4.25 lakh VXI ₹ 5.74 lakh LXI ₹ 4.95 lakh ZXI ₹ 5.94 lakh VXI ₹ 5.15 lakh VXI AMT ₹ 6.24 lakh LXI Opt CNG ₹ 5.38 lakh ZXI AMT ₹ 6.44 lakh VXI Plus ₹ 5.49 lakh ZXI Plus ₹ 6.50 lakh VXI Opt CNG ₹ 5.64 lakh ZXI Plus AMT ₹ 7.00 lakh VXI Opt AT ₹ 5.65 lakh VXI CNG ₹ 6.69 lakh VXI Plus Opt AT ₹ 5.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Specification

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine. The engine churns out 67 PS of peak power at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm, the same as the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. The engine is available with a CNG option in the Celerio. The car offers 24.97 kmpl of mileage in the petrol version, while the CNG variant offers 35.6 km/kg mileage.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets power from the same engine as the Alto K10 and Celerio. The specifications, too, are the same in this case. The LXi and VXi trims of the S-Presso come with optional CNG kits that are pre-installed by the automaker. The CNG-powered variant offers better mileage as compared to the petrol variant.

