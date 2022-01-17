Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Cars Maruti Celero, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car, now launched with CNG

Maruti Celero, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car, now launched with CNG

Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets power from a 1.0-litre dual-jet dual VVT K-Series engine paired with a 60-litre capacity CNG tank.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Jan 2022, 04:04 PM
Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers a spirited drive experience.

Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched the CNG version of the updated Celerio that was introduced in India in November of last year with a slew of updates. Touted as the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the Indian market at present, Maruti Celerio is now looking at wooing buyers where CNG is readily available.

(Also Read: Passenger vehicle export rises by 46% for April-Dec with Maruti Suzuki as leader)

Maruti claims that it has witnessed a 22 per cent CAGR growth in its CNG vehicle sales over the past five years. “Maruti Suzuki has been a pioneer in the country to offer factory-fitted CNG cars. We have the largest portfolio of eight green models on the road and have sold around 9,50,000 S-CNG vehicles," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki. "The launch of All-New Celerio S-CNG will take us a step closer to our ambition of spearheading the mass adoption of green vehicles in India."

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG specifications:

The CNG variant of this popular hatchback comes with the same design and features as the petrol model. The only change is the company fitted CNG tank to the car. It gets power from a 1.0-litre dual-jet dual VVT K-Series engine that is paired with a 60-litre capacity CNG tank. Maruti says the Celerio CNG has a certified mileage of 35.60 kms per kilo.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG technical specifications:

Celerio CNG offers 82.1 Nm of torque which is slightly lower than the 89 Nm on offer in the petrol-only variant. Power is also slightly less at 56 Nm vis-a-vis 64 hp. But where the Celerio CNG makes perfect sense is with its lower running cost. While in petrol-only option, the mileage is an impressive 26.68 kmpl, the CNG variant delivers 35.60 kms to each kilo.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio dimensions (in mm) 
  
Length3695
Height1555
Width1655
Wheelbase2435

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG price and rivals:

Celerio CNG has been priced at 6.58 lakh (ex showroom). It will compete against the likes of Santro while also fighting off the soon-to-be-launched Tiago CNG from Tata Motors.

Maruti further informs that it has received over 25,000 bookings for the new Celerio in two months since the car was launched in India.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2022, 03:28 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Celerio Maruti Celerio Celerio CNG
