Maruti Suzuki Celerio Limited Edition introduced at 4.99 lakh. Here is what you get

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Dec 2024, 14:27 PM
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio Limited Edition stands out with its aesthetic upgrades worth ₹11,000 which are being offered free of cost till December 20,
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio Limited Edition gets black accents making the new edition look even sportier than before.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Limited Edition was launched in India, priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This special offering enhances the hatchback's appeal with free accessories worth Rs. 11,000, making it a compelling year-end choice for budget-conscious buyers. Here are the top five highlights of the new Celerio Limited Edition:

1Exclusive accessories

The new Limited Edition of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio includes an exclusive accessory package that enhances the Celerio's looks. These accessories are worth 11,000 in total. It seems like this edition of the Celerio is based on the Dream Series which launched earlier this year. It upgrades the lower variant of the hatchback with several cosmetic and feature accessories.

On the outside, this edition features a body kit, chrome-accented side mouldings and a sporty roof spoiler in black. On the inside, the hatchback gets upgraded with twin-colour door sill guards and premium floor mats to uplift the cabin's aesthetics.

2Engine

The Celerio Limited Edition is powered by the same reliable 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine, delivering 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque. It comes in two gearbox options including a 5-speed manual and AMT. The CNG variant, on the other hand, is further tuned for efficiency producing 56 bhp and 82.1 Nm and is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox. 

3Fuel-efficiency

The Celerio is celebrated as one of the most fuel-efficient cars in its segment, the Petrol-Manual returns up to 24.8 kmpl and the Petrol-AMT returns an efficiency of up to 25.75 kmpl (both figures claimed). The CNG variant on the other hand delivers an impressive 32.85 km per kg (ARAI-certified).

4Features

While the Limited Edition is based on the lower variant, the standard Celerio lineup ensures a full experience with features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Keyless entry and push-button start/stop. Safety features of this hatchback include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP and Hill Hold Assist (AMT only).

5Pricing

Priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Maruti Suzuki Celerio Limited Edition offers great value for money. The accessories are free of cost, making it an enticing deal for buyers. The offer is valid only until December 20, 2024.

First Published Date: 19 Dec 2024, 14:27 PM IST
