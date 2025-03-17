Maruti Suzuki cars to be costlier from April, will see third consecutive price hike this year

Maruti Suzuki cars in India are set to be costlier again. The car manufacturer in a regulatory filing has stated that the passenger vehicles of its portfolio in the country will see a price hike, effective from April 2025, which will come as the third price hike from the brand this year. In January 2025, Maruti Suzuki cars witnessed a four per cent hike, while in February again, the automaker slapped a price hike on its cars. This time, the Maruti Suzuki cars witnessed a price hike ranging between one per cent and four per cent.

The auto company has attributed the latest price hike, slated to be effective from April 2025, to the rising input costs and operational expenses. Maruti Suzuki has not revealed which model will see how much price hike. Expect the price hike spectrums to vary depending on the models.

Maruti Suzuki slaps third price hike in three months in 2025

Maruti Suzuki increased pricing of its passenger vehicles by four per cent in January this year, citing rising input costs due to high price of raw materials. The OEM announced the price hike in December last year and the revised pricing became effective in January this year. After that, Maruti Suzuki raised the prices of several models in February again, with the price hikes ranging between ₹1,500 and ₹32,500, depending on different models. This time again, the OEM cited reasons like rising global commodity prices, high import duties on raw materials, and supply chain disruptions.

In its latest regulatory filing, announcing the price hike, Maruti Suzuki has stated the company continuously strives to optimize costs and minimize the impact on its customers. It further stated that some portion of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market.

Maruti Suzuki currently sells models like Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Celerio, Wagon R, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Fronx, Brezza, Ertiga, Ciaz, Grand Vitara, XL6, Jimny, and the Invicto. Expect all these models to see a price hike in the upcoming price increase move.

