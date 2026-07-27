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Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon: Base and top turbo-petrol variants EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 27 Jul 2026, 12:05 pm
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza has received a major powertrain upgrade in the form of a new turbocharged petrol engine, borrowed from Maruti Suzuki Fronx, ramping up its competitiveness against Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and others.

Brezza vs Nexon
Maruti Suzuki Brezza has received a major powertrain upgrade in the form of a new turbocharged petrol engine, borrowed from Maruti Suzuki Fronx, ramping up its competitiveness against Tata Nexon.
Brezza vs Nexon
Maruti Suzuki Brezza has received a major powertrain upgrade in the form of a new turbocharged petrol engine, borrowed from Maruti Suzuki Fronx, ramping up its competitiveness against Tata Nexon.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starting at just
₹10,900/ month
Check Eligibility

Maruti Suzuki Brezza received its latest iteration last week, which incorporates a plethora of changes to the exterior and inside the cabin, without impacting the key design and silhouette of the compact SUV. Launched at prices ranging between 739,900 and 13,70,500 (ex-showroom), the new Brezza comes not only with design and feature updates, but also received a major powertrain upgrade in the form of a new turbocharged petrol engine, borrowed from Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the Baleno-based crossover.

With the launch of the new Brezza, Maruti Suzuki aims to strengthen its position in the highly competitive compact SUV segment in India, where it rivals models such as Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, etc.

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If you are planning to buy a new compact SUV and both Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon are in your shortlisted models, here is a quick comparison of the monthly EMI payable for the base and top turbocharged petrol variants of both models.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for both the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon, we have considered the turbocharged petrol engine-powered base and top variants of these two compact SUVs. The loan amount for both has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5% static. The repayment tenure for both these models has been considered as 36 months.

The Brezza and Nexon - both come with turbocharged petrol engines. While Brezza gets a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Nexon comes with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon: Monhly EMI comparison
ModelVariantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Rate of interestRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Maruti Suzuki BrezzaLXI turbo 739,9009.5%36 months 23,701
ZXI+ Turbo 11,31,500 36,245
Tata NexonSmart 1.2 739,990 23,704
Fearless + A PS DCA 1.2 13,69,990 43,885

According to the calculation, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza will command a monthly EMI between 23,710 and 36,245, depending on the variants. The Tata Nexon, on the other hand, will command a monthly EMI between 23,704 and 43,885, depending on the variant.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 27 Jul 2026, 12:05 pm IST

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