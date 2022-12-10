HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Brezza Updated With More Features, Now Gets Updated Mid And Hud

Maruti Suzuki Brezza updated with more features, now gets updated MID and HUD

Maruti Suzuki has updated Brezza with new connectivity features. The SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system is now updated with wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. There is also turn-by-turn navigation for the heads-up display and the multi-information display. The manufacturer says that the new features will be conveniently installed as Over-The-Air (OTA) updates through smartphone updates, or can be downloaded from the website. 

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Dec 2022, 12:06 PM
The latest Brezza sports new LED light units and a completely re-worked front grille.
First Published Date: 10 Dec 2022, 12:06 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV
