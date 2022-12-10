Maruti Suzuki Brezza updated with more features, now gets updated MID and HUD
Maruti Suzuki has updated Brezza with new connectivity features. The SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system is now updated with wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. There is also turn-by-turn navigation for the heads-up display and the multi-information display. The manufacturer says that the new features will be conveniently installed as Over-The-Air (OTA) updates through smartphone updates, or can be downloaded from the website.
The latest Brezza sports new LED light units and a completely re-worked front grille.
First Published Date: 10 Dec 2022, 12:06 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV
