Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets 6 airbags as standard, prices hiked by 15,000

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is now costlier than before. The prices now start at ₹8.69 lakh ex-showroom. The LXi trim has received a price hike of ₹15,000 whereas the VXI and ZXI variants saw a price increase of ₹5,500 and ₹11,500 respectively. The prices of the top-end ZXi+ variants have not been increased.

The prices have been increased because Maruti Suzuki India Limited has added a few safety features to the Brezza. The biggest safety feature that the Brezza now comes with is 6 airbags as standard. Apart from this, Maruti Suzuki also added 3 point ELR rear centre seatbelts, height adjustable seatbelts for the front occupants, 60:40 split seats, rear centre armrest with cup holders and adjustable rear headrests. These features will now be offered as standard.

What are the powertrain options on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza?

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is offered only with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out around 102 bhp of max power at t 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 136.8 Nm at 4,400 rpm. The gearbox options on offer are a 5-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The smart hybrid system enables brake energy regeneration, torque assist during acceleration and idle start-stop functionality.

The same engine is also available with CNG. While running on CNG, the power output falls to around 86 bhp and torque is 121 Nm. It is offered only with a manual gearbox.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets six airbags as standard. Check details

What are the features of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza?

Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes with a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multi-function steering wheel, sunroof, wireless charger, automatic climate control, cruise control and more.

Watch: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: First Drive Review

What are the variants of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza?

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is offered in four variants - LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi Plus.

What is the boot space of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza?

Maruti Suzuki Brezza offers a boot space of 328 litres.

What are the rivals of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza?

Maruti Suzuki Brezza goes against Skoda Kylaq, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: