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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Full Variant Wise Price List Revealed

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift full variant-wise price list revealed

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 27 Jul 2026, 15:02 pm
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Maruti Suzuki has launched the Brezza facelift from 7.39 lakh, introducing a new BoosterJet turbo engine, refreshed styling, added features and lower pricing, making the compact SUV a stronger value proposition

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift
Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift full variant-wise price list revealed
Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift
Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift full variant-wise price list revealed
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starting at just
₹9,700/ month
Check Eligibility

Maruti Suzuki recently updated its sub-compact SUV offering, the Brezza in India and launched it at an introductory price of 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift is approximately 87,000 more affordable than the outgoing iteration. Not only that, but the Brezza facelift gets exterior changes, feature additions and a completely new engine option, making it a great value-for-money proposition. Here’s the variant-wise price list of the new Brezza facelift:

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift full price list

VariantEngine OptionPrice (in Rs)
LXi MT1.0L BoosterJet7.39 lakh
Lxi MT1.5L NA K15C8.29 lakh
VXi MT1.0L BoosterJet8.54 lakh
VXi MT1.5L NA K15C9.25 lakh
LXi CNG MT1.5L NA K15C9.29 lakh
ZXI MT1.0L BoosterJet9.84 lakh
VXi CNG MT1.5L NA K15C9.99 lakh
ZXi MT1.5L NA K15C10.49 lakh
VXi AT1.5L NA K15C10.60 lakh
ZXi+ MT1.0L BoosterJet11.15 lakh
ZXi CNG MT1.5L NA K15C11.49 lakh
ZXi AT1.5L NA K15C11.84 lakh
ZXi+ AT1.5L NA K15C13.54 lakh

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Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Engine Options

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift is equipped with two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged BoosterJet engine producing 109 PS and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission, and a 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated K15C petrol engine producing 103 PS and 136.8 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Also Read : Hyundai confirms mass-market electric SUV launch this financial year as EV charging network crosses 30,000 points

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Exterior and Interior changes

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift gets a new dark chrome panel between the headlamps, a new lower front grille with a bull bar-like design and front parking sensors, a new fog lamp assembly, a new rear bumper design, silver garnish on the doors, and a new alloy wheel design. On the inside, the Brezza facelift gets a bigger 10.1-inch infotainment system with Alexa, front ventilated seats and a wireless smartphone charger with cooling, among others. Additionally, the CNG tank has been moved to under the body, similar to the Victoris.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 27 Jul 2026, 15:02 pm IST

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