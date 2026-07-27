Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift full variant-wise price list revealed

Maruti Suzuki recently updated its sub-compact SUV offering, the Brezza in India and launched it at an introductory price of ₹7.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift is approximately ₹87,000 more affordable than the outgoing iteration. Not only that, but the Brezza facelift gets exterior changes, feature additions and a completely new engine option, making it a great value-for-money proposition. Here’s the variant-wise price list of the new Brezza facelift:

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Brezza facelift from ₹ 7.39 lakh, introducing a new BoosterJet turbo engine, refreshed styling, added features and lower pricing, making the compact SUV a stronger value proposition

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift full price list

Variant Engine Option Price (in Rs) LXi MT 1.0L BoosterJet 7.39 lakh Lxi MT 1.5L NA K15C 8.29 lakh VXi MT 1.0L BoosterJet 8.54 lakh VXi MT 1.5L NA K15C 9.25 lakh LXi CNG MT 1.5L NA K15C 9.29 lakh ZXI MT 1.0L BoosterJet 9.84 lakh VXi CNG MT 1.5L NA K15C 9.99 lakh ZXi MT 1.5L NA K15C 10.49 lakh VXi AT 1.5L NA K15C 10.60 lakh ZXi+ MT 1.0L BoosterJet 11.15 lakh ZXi CNG MT 1.5L NA K15C 11.49 lakh ZXi AT 1.5L NA K15C 11.84 lakh ZXi+ AT 1.5L NA K15C 13.54 lakh

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Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Engine Options

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift is equipped with two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged BoosterJet engine producing 109 PS and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission, and a 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated K15C petrol engine producing 103 PS and 136.8 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

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Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Exterior and Interior changes

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift gets a new dark chrome panel between the headlamps, a new lower front grille with a bull bar-like design and front parking sensors, a new fog lamp assembly, a new rear bumper design, silver garnish on the doors, and a new alloy wheel design. On the inside, the Brezza facelift gets a bigger 10.1-inch infotainment system with Alexa, front ventilated seats and a wireless smartphone charger with cooling, among others. Additionally, the CNG tank has been moved to under the body, similar to the Victoris.

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