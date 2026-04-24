Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift changes expected: exterior, interior, engine

The sub-compact SUV from the house of Maruti Suzuki , the Brezza, is set to get a facelift later this year, with test mules spotted on the road, indicating it is in its final stage of testing. The Brezza has quickly endeared itself to the Indian customers, consistently making the list of the top 10 best-selling cars in the country. Launched in 2022, it has been four years since its last update, while competitors continue to level up. Here are the changes that are expected to be made to the Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift:

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Exterior



The Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift was recently spotted in heavy camouflage. The SUV might boast a few changes, including the bumper design. However, the headlight shape remains the same. It remains to be seen whether Maruti Suzuki will offer the Brezza with an LED lighting package from the base variant with the facelift. In addition to that, the body cladding has been changed slightly. Not only that, but the alloy wheel design has been changed as well, elevating the look of the sub-compact SUV.





Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Interior and Features

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza’s interior is expected to boast a few changes as well. One of the major changes is that the Brezza facelift is expected to get a 10.1-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is expected to boast a 360-degree camera, connected car features, and a head-up display, offered with the current model.

The steering wheel remains the same as the current model, with audio controls and cruise control functionalities, along with phone call functionalities. However, the company is expected to offer more tech functionalities in the Brezza to make it a more competitive package.

Also Read : Most exclusive Lamborghini Urus SE ‘Tettonero’ Capsule unveiled, limited to 630 units only

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Engine

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to be powered by the same K15C 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine producing 101 bhp and 137 Nm of torque. However, the transmission is expected to be a six-speed manual transmission, upgrading from the five-speed manual transmission the current model offers. It is the only mechanical change which is expected to be made in the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift.



Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: