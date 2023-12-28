Maruti Suzuki Brezza crosses one million sales milestone since launch

Maruti Suzuki has recorded a new milestone with one of its most popular SUVs as the Brezza clocked over 10 lakh units in sales. The achievement comes within eight months since the subcompact SUV crossed the nine lakh sales mark. The automaker achieved the landmark figure in a total of 94 months or seven years and eight months, since the first generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza went on sale in March 2016.

As of November 2023, Maruti Suzuki had sold 996,608 units of the Brezza and would need an additional 3,392 units to hit the one million milestone, which the company achieved in early December. Now in its second generation, the SUV has been a top seller right from the start averaging monthly sales of nearly 14,000 units every month.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was first unveiled at the 2016 Auto Expo

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has also been the top-selling subcompact SUV in the country surpassing rivals like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and the like. Notably, the Nexon is the only other SUV to have sales of more than one lakh units in FY2024 so far in the segment.

Maruti Suzuki clocked the one lakh sales milestone in March 2017 within a year of the Vitara Brezza’s launch. The subcompact SUV went on to hit the five lakh sales mark in January 2020, 46 months since its launch. The remaining five lakh units were achieved in just under 47 months, showcasing the same consistency in sales.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG launched earlier this year helped bring a new push to overall sales

While the first generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was a diesel-only offering with a 1.3-litre oil burner, the carmaker changed that when the facelift arrived in 2020 plonking the 1.5-litre petrol engine. The automaker went on to add a CNG option in March this year, which pushed sales further amidst rising fuel prices. This helped the SUV claim the top spot in the segment, which it lost out to the Nexon in FY2022 and FY2023.

Maruti Suzuki also showcased the idea of a Brezza CNG automatic at the 2023 Auto Expo but the model has not yet been greenlit for production. The company's UV offerings have been a massive success and helped Maruti to take the throne of the number one SUV maker in the country from Mahindra this year. The brand's other SUVs include the Fronx, Jimny, and Grand Vitara

