HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Brezza Cng Launched: 5 Things To Know

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG launched: 5 things to know

After a long wait, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has finally launched the Brezza CNG in the Indian market. It is the first compact SUV to get a CNG powertrain. The Brezza has been a very successful product for the manufacturer since it was first launched in the Indian market. Maruti currently has the largest lineup of CNG and the Brezza is the most recent one to join the CNG family. Here are five things that one should know about the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Mar 2023, 10:51 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki has not made any cosmetic changes to the Brezza CNG.
Maruti Suzuki has not made any cosmetic changes to the Brezza CNG.
Maruti Suzuki has not made any cosmetic changes to the Brezza CNG.
Maruti Suzuki has not made any cosmetic changes to the Brezza CNG.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: No cosmetic changes

Maruti Suzuki has not made any cosmetic changes to the Brezza CNG. It continues to come with a sleek set of LED projector headlamps, flat bonnet, squared-off wheel arches and a slim set of LED tail lamps. The compact SUV was refreshed back in 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Feature equipped

Depending on the variant, the Brezza CNG will come with features such as an electric sunroof, cruise control, SmartPlay Pro infotainment system that gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, alloy wheels, keyless entry, push button to start/stop the engine and much more

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.35 kmpl
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Mahindra 5-door Thar spotted ahead of launch, will rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Engine and fuel efficiency

Brezza CNG is powered by the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that produces 98 bhp and 136 Nm. While running on CNG, the power is decreased to 85 bhp and 121 Nm. The Brezza CNG will only be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The claimed fuel efficiency of the Brezza CNG is 25.51 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: CNG specific changes

Being a CNG vehicle, Maruti Suzuki has made some changes that are specific to the Brezza CNG. The CNG fuel lid is integrated into the petrol filler space. There is a dedicated CNG drive mode, digital and analogue CNG fuel gauges, and an illuminated fuel change-over switch. The CNG cylinder has been covered up so that the boot looks neat.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Price and variants

Maruti Suzuki Brezza price list 
  
Variant 
LXi S-CNG 9.14 lakh
VXi S-CNG 10.49 lakh
ZXi S-CNG 11.89 lakh
ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone 12.05 lakh
 All prices are ex-showroom

Brezza CNG is offered in four variants. There is LXi S-CNG, VXi S-CNG, ZXi S-CNG and ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone. The prices start at 9.14 lakh and go up to 12.05 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 18 Mar 2023, 10:51 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki India Limited Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city