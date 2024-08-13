Maruti Suzuki begins exports of made-in-India Fronx coupe SUV to Japan

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has commenced exports of the made-in-India Fronx coupe SUV to Japan. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be the brand’s first SUV offering to be launched in Japan marking a key achievement for the brand’s Indian operations. The Fronx has been a top seller for the company in India and is already being exported to several key markets globally.

The first consignment saw over 1,600 examples of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx shipped to Japan from Gujarat’s Pipavav port. The model is produced at the automaker’s manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat, for domestic and export markets. The Fronx will be the second offering from Maruti Suzuki India to be sold in Japan after the Baleno. The company plans to launch the coupe SUV in a few weeks from now.

Speaking on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO - Maruti Suzuki India, said, “I am proud to share that our ‘Made-in-India’ Fronx will soon be seen on the roads in Japan. Japan is one of the most quality-conscious and advanced automobile markets in the world. Our export to Japan is a testament to Maruti Suzuki’s capability to manufacture world-class vehicles that exemplify cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance, and internationally recognised safety, and quality standards. It underscores our strong commitment to excellence. The Fronx embodies the best of engineering, and design finesse and is a beacon of Indian auto manufacturing excellence. I am confident that it will be received well by Japanese customers."

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Specifications

Details on the specifications of the Japan-spec Fronx are yet to be revealed. The subcompact coupe SUV packs the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines on the Indian version. Transmission choices include the 5-speed manual and 6-speed manual, as well as a 5-speed AMT and a 6-speed torque converter. On the feature front, the SUV is decently specced with the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 360-degree camera, head-up display, puddle lamps, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Exports

Maruti Suzuki holds the tag of being India’s largest passenger vehicle exporter. The company shipped out over 2.8 lakh units to over 100 countries in FY2023-24. The automaker holds a 42 per cent share in PV exports and pushed 70,560 units in Q1 FY2025, the highest-ever for Maruti in any first quarter.

