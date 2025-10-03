Maruti Suzuki becomes first automaker to transport vehicles to Kashmir by rail

Maruti Suzuki India has announced the commencement of transporting vehicles by Indian Railways to Kashmir, becoming the first auto manufacturer to do so. The maiden train carried over 100 Maruti cars comprising the Brezza , Dzire , WagonR, and S-Presso from the Manesar in-plant railway siding in Haryana to the newly opened Anantnag railway terminal in Jammu & Kashmir, a distance of 850 km.

While dispatching vehicles by rail is common in other parts of the country, the connectivity to Kashmir is an important one, and extremely strategic for the auto sector. The train crossed the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab river, which was inaugurated earlier this year as part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

Speaking about the importance of rail transport, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology, said, “In recent times, apples from the valley have been transported using the Jammu & Kashmir rail link. Now, Maruti Suzuki cars will be transported to Kashmir valley by rail. Jammu – Srinagar railway line is a game changer for the people of Jammu & Kashmir."

Speaking on this association, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Railway dispatches are central to our logistics strategy. We are grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, under whose leadership, transformative infrastructure projects have come up across the country. The world’s highest railway arch bridge over Chenab river is one such landmark, enabling seamless and efficient connectivity to Kashmir valley and allowing Maruti Suzuki to better serve customers in the region."

Maruti operates two in-plant railway sidings inside the Manesar and Gujarat manufacturing plants. The movement through railways allows for more sustainable and efficient mode of transportation. The Indian auto giant was the first automaker to obtain the Automobile Freight Train Operator (AFTO) licence back in 2013, and has dispatched over 2.6 million vehicles using Indian Railways since FY2015.

