Maruti Suzuki Baleno scores 4 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test

Bharat NCAP has tested the Baleno in their crash test. The premium hatchback has scored 4 star s in adult occupant protection and three stars in child occupant protection. Two versions of the Baleno were tested by the agency - Baleno with 6 airbags and 2 airbags. Both of them got slightly different scores.

The 6 airbags version scored 26.52 out of 32.00 points for the adult occupant protection, whereas the 2 airbags version scored 24.04 out of 32.00. The child occupant protection score was identical for both versions at 34.81 out of 49.

The Baleno goes against the Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20 in the segment.

In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, both versions scored 11.54 out of 16.00, whereas in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, the ratings were different. For the 6 airbags version, it was 12.50 out whereas for the 2 airbags version, it was 14.99 out of 16.00.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Dzire scores 5 star crash test safety rating in Bharat NCAP

Maruti Suzuki Baleno safety features

The premium hatchback that was tested was equipped with Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD. There is also a 360-degree parking camera, auto IRVM, Speed-sensitive auto door locking and Front Seat Belt with Pre-Tensioner & Force Limiter.

A few other safety features, that the Baleno comes with are high speed warning alert, 3 point seatbelts, ISOFIX child seat mounts and a reverse parking camera with sensors.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire scores 5 stars

Along with the Baleno, Bharat NCAP also tested the Dzire. The fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire has distinguished itself as the first sedan from the manufacturer to obtain a five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP for both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP). Notably, the Dzire was among the initial vehicles from Maruti Suzuki India to undergo testing under BNCAP. The subcompact sedan achieved a score of 29.46 out of 32 in adult protection, while it garnered 41.57 points out of 49 for child protection.

Also watch: Maruti Suzuki Dzire safety ratings revealed | 5-star rating at Global NCAP | Safest Maruti car ever

Furthermore, the fourth generation Maruti Dzire had previously attained a five-star safety rating in Global NCAP in November 2024, marking it as the first product from Maruti Suzuki to reach this milestone. In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the Dzire received an impressive score of 14.17 out of 16.00, and in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, it earned 15.29 out of 16.00.

The compact sedan achieved a dynamic score of 23.57 out of a possible 24.00. Additionally, it secured a perfect score of 12.00 out of 12.00 for Child Restraint System (CRS) installation. The Dzire also obtained a vehicle assessment score of 6.00 out of 13.00, which assesses the safety assist features.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: