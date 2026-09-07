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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Vs Tata Altroz Top Variant Spec Comparison: Price, Engine, Features

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz top variant spec comparison: price, engine, features

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 07 Sept 2026, 20:27 pm
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Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno facelift rivals the Tata Altroz with updated engines, enhanced features including Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats and a 360-degree camera, starting at 6.09 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz
Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz top variant spec comparison: price, engine, features
Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz
Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz top variant spec comparison: price, engine, features
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starting at just
₹8,000/ month
Check Eligibility

Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the Baleno facelift in the Indian market as it competes with the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and the Toyota Glanza. The Baleno was initially launched in 2015, but the premium hatchback has been updated multiple times in the last 11 years. The Tata Altroz has emerged as a competitor, owing to its price, value-for-money proposition and feature-rich interiors, among others. Let’s see how the top variant of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift fares against the top variant of the Tata Altroz:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: Engine

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is powered by a Z12E three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 81.8 bhp and 112.4 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno also gets a factory-fitted CNG kit, because of which there is a drop in power in the variants equipped with one. The CNG-equipped Baleno is powered by the same Z12E engine, producing 68.79 bhp and 101.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

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The Tata Altroz, on the other hand, gets two different powertrains, including a 1.2L three-cylinder Revotron engine producing 86 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine producing 88 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, an AMT transmission and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: Features

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift gets an enhanced list of features, including ventilated front seats, Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and new Clarion sound system along with a multi-function steering wheel, wireless charger with active cooling, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), adaptive cruise control, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera, head-up display (HUD), and leatherette upholstery, among others.

Also Read : BMW i5 LWB launched at 79.60 lakh in India; Boasts a range of 669 km

The Tata Altroz, on the other hand, gets a feature-loaded equipment list, including an electrically operated sunroof, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, air purifier, a 10.24-inch infotainment system with Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless smartphone charging, dual 65W Type-C USB charging ports, multifunction two-spoke steering wheel, 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitoring system, and rear parking assist, among others.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: Price

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift has a starting ex-showroom price of 6.09 lakh, with the top variant being priced at 10.09 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Tata Altroz boasts a starting ex-showroom price of 5.99 lakh. The top variant of the Tata Altroz is priced at 10.74 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 07 Sept 2026, 20:27 pm IST
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