Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz top variant spec comparison: price, engine, features

Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the Baleno facelift in the Indian market as it competes with the Hyundai i20 , Tata Altroz and the Toyota Glanza . The Baleno was initially launched in 2015, but the premium hatchback has been updated multiple times in the last 11 years. The Tata Altroz has emerged as a competitor, owing to its price, value-for-money proposition and feature-rich interiors, among others. Let’s see how the top variant of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift fares against the top variant of the Tata Altroz:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: Engine

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is powered by a Z12E three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 81.8 bhp and 112.4 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno also gets a factory-fitted CNG kit, because of which there is a drop in power in the variants equipped with one. The CNG-equipped Baleno is powered by the same Z12E engine, producing 68.79 bhp and 101.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

The Tata Altroz, on the other hand, gets two different powertrains, including a 1.2L three-cylinder Revotron engine producing 86 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine producing 88 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, an AMT transmission and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: Features

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift gets an enhanced list of features, including ventilated front seats, Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and new Clarion sound system along with a multi-function steering wheel, wireless charger with active cooling, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), adaptive cruise control, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera, head-up display (HUD), and leatherette upholstery, among others.

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The Tata Altroz, on the other hand, gets a feature-loaded equipment list, including an electrically operated sunroof, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, air purifier, a 10.24-inch infotainment system with Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless smartphone charging, dual 65W Type-C USB charging ports, multifunction two-spoke steering wheel, 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitoring system, and rear parking assist, among others.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: Price

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.09 lakh, with the top variant being priced at ₹10.09 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Tata Altroz boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.99 lakh. The top variant of the Tata Altroz is priced at ₹10.74 lakh.

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