Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: Monthly EMI comparison

Maruti Suzuki has just launched the new Baleno facelift , which comes with a host of significant upgrades over the previous version, not just merely a design makeover. The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift features a new engine, advanced safety technology and design tweaks- a strategy that certainly helps the premium hatchback revamp its appeal to consumers, as well as amplify the competition against rivals such as Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20 , two of the popular models in the entire hatchback category of the Indian passenger vehicle market for quite some time.

If you are planning to buy a premium hatchback and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift as well as the Tata Altroz are on your shortlist, here is a quick comparison of the monthly EMI they would command.

Sold through Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail network, Nexa, the new Baleno has been launched at a starting price of ₹409,990 (ex-showroom). This means the Baleno is the most affordable Maruti Suzuki car sold through Nexa. The Tata Altroz, on the other hand, comes available at a starting price of ₹599,990 (ex-showroom).

If you are planning to buy a premium hatchback and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift as well as the Tata Altroz are on your shortlist, here is a quick comparison of the monthly EMI they would command.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift and Tata Altroz, we have taken the base variants of both models, which are Sigma Petrol MT and Smart Petrol MT, respectively.

The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure for the loan has been considered as 36 months.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma Petrol MT ₹ 409,990 9.5% 36 months ₹ 13,133 Tata Altroz Smart Petrol MT ₹ 599,990 ₹ 19,219

According to the calculation, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma Petrol MT variant commands a monthly EMI of ₹13,133, while the Tata Altroz Smart Petrol MT trim commands a monthly EMI of ₹19,219.

However, buyers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the variant selected, the offer and discount available, the amount of loan taken, the amount of down payment, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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