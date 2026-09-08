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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Vs Tata Altroz: Monthly Emi Comparison

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 08 Sept 2026, 08:43 am
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If you are planning to buy a premium hatchback and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift as well as the Tata Altroz are on your shortlist, here is a quick comparison of the monthly EMI they would command.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the bestselling premium hatchback in India that competes with rivals such as Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starting at just
₹8,000/ month
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Maruti Suzuki has just launched the new Baleno facelift, which comes with a host of significant upgrades over the previous version, not just merely a design makeover. The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift features a new engine, advanced safety technology and design tweaks- a strategy that certainly helps the premium hatchback revamp its appeal to consumers, as well as amplify the competition against rivals such as Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20, two of the popular models in the entire hatchback category of the Indian passenger vehicle market for quite some time.

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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ₹ 10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
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Sold through Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail network, Nexa, the new Baleno has been launched at a starting price of 409,990 (ex-showroom). This means the Baleno is the most affordable Maruti Suzuki car sold through Nexa. The Tata Altroz, on the other hand, comes available at a starting price of 599,990 (ex-showroom).

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Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹6.10 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹8,000/ month
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₹8,300/ month
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₹7.24 Lakhs
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EMI starting at just
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If you are planning to buy a premium hatchback and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift as well as the Tata Altroz are on your shortlist, here is a quick comparison of the monthly EMI they would command.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift and Tata Altroz, we have taken the base variants of both models, which are Sigma Petrol MT and Smart Petrol MT, respectively.

The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure for the loan has been considered as 36 months.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma Petrol MT 409,9909.5%36 months 13,133
Tata Altroz Smart Petrol MT 599,990 19,219

According to the calculation, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma Petrol MT variant commands a monthly EMI of 13,133, while the Tata Altroz Smart Petrol MT trim commands a monthly EMI of 19,219.

However, buyers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the variant selected, the offer and discount available, the amount of loan taken, the amount of down payment, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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First Published Date: 08 Sept 2026, 08:43 am IST
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