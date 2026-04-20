Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift spotted testing; Will it finally get a hybrid?

Maruti Suzuki appears to be working on the Baleno facelift , with a test mule having been recently spotted on Indian roads. This will be a mid-cycle update that is expected to launch later in 2026 with design updates, a revamped tech suite, and potentially a new engine option for improved efficiency.

Exterior updates

The test mule is completely covered in camouflage but a close look can help make out some crucial details. The overall silhouette of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno remains unchanged, which is typical for a mid-cycle refresh. However, the front fascia appears to receive the most noticeable upgrades, including a redesigned grille that is wider and more streamlined, as well as a revised bumper. New headlamp units are also likely, while the rear could get updated tail lamps without adopting a full-width connected design. While the test mule did wear alloy designs from the current model, we expect new ones at launch.

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Interior and features

While the cabin layout is largely expected to be carried over, there should be updates to the materials, upholstery, and overall fit-and-finish. New features are expected to further strengthen its appeal in the premium hatchback space.

The current equipment list will likely continue, including six airbags as standard, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity, a 360-degree camera on higher variants, cruise control, and rear AC vents. Enhancements could come in the form of improved connectivity features, a larger touchscreen on higher trims and additional creature comforts.

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Powertrain and efficiency focus

The Baleno facelift is expected to introduce a hybrid powertrain for improved efficiency, which will likely be paired with the 1.2-litre NA petrol unit (@YouTube/Harsh VLOGS)

Under the hood, the existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and CNG option are expected to continue unchanged in terms of output. However, the bigger development could be the introduction of a more affordable hybrid system, likely paired with the 1.2-litre unit to improve fuel efficiency.

The Baleno facelift will carry over the existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with CNG variants, with no changes to power output. However, speculations suggest that Maruti may introduce a new hybrid power unit, likely paired with the 1.2-litre petrol engine to improve fuel economy.

Apart from this, the Baleno lineup could also be expanded with the addition of a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is seen on the Fronx.

The updated Baleno is expected to be showcased towards the latter half of 2026, with a market launch likely to follow soon after.

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