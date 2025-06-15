Maruti Suzuki Baleno scores 4-star and 5-star ratings in Bharat NCAP crash test. Why same car get different scores?

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the largest-selling premium hatchback in India that competes with rivals such as Hyundai i20 , Toyota Glanza and Tata Altroz . The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced between ₹6.70 lakh and ₹9.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The model was the best-selling premium hatchback in the country in FY25, clocking 167,161 units.

Earlier this week, Baleno scored a four-star safety rating at the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP or BNCAP) crash test. Interestingly, the hatchback has scored a five-star safety rating as well at the BNCAP crash test. The same model garnering two different scores at the Bharat NCAP crash tests has left many people confused.

If you, too, are feeling confused about the same car getting two different crash test ratings, here is a detailed explainer about the reason behind the Baleno receiving two different crash test safety ratings from the Bharat NCAP.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Same car, two different stars

The two different scores for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno are attributed to two different variants - one of them was equipped with two airbags, while the other was equipped with six airbags. Six airbags are not offered as a standard feature across the entire Baleno range, which is why Bharat NCAP tested two models, and they came with different scores.

As part of Bharat NCAP crash tests, the assessments are done based on the performance of the cars across three sections - Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), Child Occupant Protection (COP) and safety assist technologies.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is sold in four different trim choices - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. While Sigma and Delta come equipped with only two frontal airbags, Zeta and Alpha trims come with six airbags. These two variants get dual front, driver side, co-driver side, left curtain and right curtain airbags.

The premium hatchback scored four stars in the AOP category and three stars in the COP category. The Baleno with six airbags scored 26.52 points out of 32 in the AOP category. In the same category, the Baleno with two airbags scored 24.04 points out of 32. Both versions of Baleno garnered 34.81 points out of 49 in the COP category.

Both versions of Baleno faced frontal offset deformable barrier test at a speed of 64 kmph, a side movable deformable barrier test at a speed of 50 kmph and a side pole impact test at a speed of 29 kmph. Finally, they were given star ratings from one to five on the basis of their performance across different crash tests.

In the AOP category, both versions of the Baleno received 11.54 points out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. However, the Baleno with six airbags scored 14.99 points out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test, as against 12.50 points by the version with two airbags. Four extra airbags, two on each side, helped the six-airbag equipped version perform better in the side movable deformable barrier test.

While the number of airbags differs in the Baleno range on the basis of the trim, safety assist technologies like electronic stability control (ESC), pedestrian protection system and seatbelt reminders come as standard across the variants.

