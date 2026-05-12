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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Backs 6 Startups To Improve Efficiency Across Operations

Maruti Suzuki backs 6 startups to improve efficiency across operations

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 May 2026, 16:42 pm
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  • Maruti Suzuki has selected six startups under its Accelerator Program to develop AI and tech-led solutions focused on manufacturing efficiency, safety, traceability and customer engagement.

The project's focus is on improving efficiency, safety, and customer experience across different areas of the business.
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Maruti Suzuki India Limited has selected six startups under the 10th cohort of its Accelerator Program to develop technology-based solutions for its operations. The selected startups, Goat Robotics, SheerDrive, Schijnenn Digital, GenbaNEXT, Swayatt Drishtigochar, and Swiftex, will work with the company on paid Proof of Concepts (PoCs).

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The project's focus is on improving efficiency, safety, and customer experience across different areas of the business. These include safer movement of materials inside manufacturing plants, predictive maintenance for industrial equipment, reducing the time taken for product design and development, and improving material traceability to support recycling and circularity efforts.

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Maruti Suzuki is also exploring digital solutions for its sales network. This includes a platform to help dealership executives interact with customers more effectively and a real-time used car price visualisation tool linked to market trends.

Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the company is using these partnerships to modernise operations as its scale continues to grow. He added that the Accelerator Program also supports the Government of India’s Startup India initiative by giving startups access to mentorship, facilities, and opportunities to test their ideas in real-world business conditions.

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First Published Date: 12 May 2026, 16:42 pm IST
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