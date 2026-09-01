Maruti Suzuki August sales cross 2.19 lakh units, up 21.3% YoY

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold 2,19,220 units in August 2026, registering a 21.3 per cent year-on-year increase from the 1,80,683 units sold in August 2025. The company’s total sales included 1,80,078 units sold in the domestic market, 5,298 units supplied to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and 33,844 units exported during the month.

Domestic sales rise 34.3%

Domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,76,971 units in August, compared with 1,31,278 units in the same month last year. Utility vehicle sales increased to 79,045 units from 54,043 units, while passenger car sales rose to 85,965 units from 66,450 units in August 2025. Sales of the Eeco van stood at 11,961 units, compared with 10,785 units in August 2025.

Maruti Suzuki sold 3,107 units of the Super Carry light commercial vehicle in August, up from 2,772 units a year earlier. Total domestic sales, including sales to other OEMs and LCVs, stood at 1,85,376 units.

Total sales cross 1 million in five months

For the April-August period of FY 2026-27, Maruti Suzuki’s total sales reached 11,43,365 units, up from 8,89,070 units in the corresponding period of FY 2025-26. The company said it crossed the one-million-unit mark in total sales within the first five months of the financial year.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales during April-August stood at 8,98,402 units, compared with 6,62,626 units in the same period last year. Utility vehicle sales increased to 3,76,781 units from 2,68,684 units.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki claims all its cars have been E20 compatible since 2008

SUV sales grow 67% in Q2

Maruti Suzuki said its SUV sales grew by 67 per cent in the second quarter, while sales in the first quarter had increased by 41 per cent. The company attributed the Q2 growth to its new production plants.

The recently launched Brezza has received more than 55,000 bookings in 35 days. Maruti Suzuki also said that clean and green vehicles accounted for around 44 per cent of its domestic sales in August. The company reported a 61 per cent increase in retail sales in Kerala during the Onam period. Its network stock stood at around 16 days, while pending bookings were at approximately 1.8 lakh units.

Exports affected by logistics issues

Exports stood at 33,844 units in August 2026, compared with 36,538 units in August 2025. Maruti Suzuki said exports were affected slightly by logistics-related issues. However, cumulative exports for April-August increased by 14.1 per cent to 1,88,636 units from 1,65,255 units in the year-ago period.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: