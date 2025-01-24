Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike On All Cars By Up To 32,500. Check Which Models Will Get Costlier

Your favourite Maruti car will cost more from this date after fresh price hike

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Jan 2025, 09:47 AM
Follow us on:
  • This is the first time this year that Maruti Suzuki will increase the price of its cars.
Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, has announced price hike by up to ₹32,500 from February 1. The price hike will affect all the models in Maruti's lineup in India.

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has announced price hike across all its models in the lineup. In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, the carmaker said that it will implement new price list of its cars from February 1. The increase in price of Maruti cars will range between 1,500 and 32,500 depending on models. This is the first time this year that the carmaker will implement a blanket price hike on its models.

In December last year, Maruti Suzuki had announced that it will hike the prices of its cars by up to four per cent. The carmaker had said that rising input costs and operational expenses forced it to pass the burden to its customers from this year. The carmaker has now officially revealed what sort of price hike will be implemented on its cars from next month.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki aims to grab top position in Indian electric car market by 2026, challenges Tata Motors

Maruti price hike: Check which cars will cost more

According to the price hike announced by Maruti Suzuki, the Celerio hatchback will witness the biggest increase in cost. The price of the car will be hiked by 32,500. The second biggest price hike among Maruti cars will be implemented on the Invicto, an MPV derived from Toyota Motor's Innova HyCross hybrid MPV. The price of the Invicto will go up by 30,000. Popular models like Baleno, Swift and WagonR will also witness price hike between 5,000 and 15,000. The price of popular MPVs like Ertiga and XL6 will also go up. While the Ertiga will cost 15,000 more, the XL6 will see price hike of 10,000.

Also watch: Maruti unveils its first electric car e Vitara at Auto Expo 2025

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.54 - 7.33 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.34 - 14.14 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.51 - 13.04 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai i20
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.04 - 11.25 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon59 kWh Range Icon556 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Maruti price hike: SUVs to get costlier

The price of Maruti Suzuki's SUVs will increase by up to 25,000. The Grand Vitara SUV will see the third biggest price hike among Maruti cars. Grand Vitara is among the top-selling SUVs from the carmaker which rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos among others in the compact segment. Among other SUVs, the price of the Brezza has been increased by 20,000. The Brezza is the best-selling SUV from Maruti which rivals the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue among others in the sub-compact segment. SUVs like Jimny and Fronx will see the least price hike. While the Fronx will get expensive by 5,500, the Jimny will cost 1,500 more than its existing price.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2025, 09:47 AM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS