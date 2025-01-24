Your favourite Maruti car will cost more from this date after fresh price hike

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has announced price hike across all its models in the lineup. In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, the carmaker said that it will implement new price list of its cars from February 1. The increase in price of Maruti cars will range between ₹1,500 and ₹32,500 depending on models. This is the first time this year that the carmaker will implement a blanket price hike on its models.

In December last year, Maruti Suzuki had announced that it will hike the prices of its cars by up to four per cent. The carmaker had said that rising input costs and operational expenses forced it to pass the burden to its customers from this year. The carmaker has now officially revealed what sort of price hike will be implemented on its cars from next month.

Maruti price hike: Check which cars will cost more

According to the price hike announced by Maruti Suzuki, the Celerio hatchback will witness the biggest increase in cost. The price of the car will be hiked by ₹32,500. The second biggest price hike among Maruti cars will be implemented on the Invicto, an MPV derived from Toyota Motor's Innova HyCross hybrid MPV. The price of the Invicto will go up by ₹30,000. Popular models like Baleno, Swift and WagonR will also witness price hike between ₹5,000 and ₹15,000. The price of popular MPVs like Ertiga and XL6 will also go up. While the Ertiga will cost ₹15,000 more, the XL6 will see price hike of ₹10,000.

Maruti price hike: SUVs to get costlier

The price of Maruti Suzuki's SUVs will increase by up to ₹25,000. The Grand Vitara SUV will see the third biggest price hike among Maruti cars. Grand Vitara is among the top-selling SUVs from the carmaker which rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos among others in the compact segment. Among other SUVs, the price of the Brezza has been increased by ₹20,000. The Brezza is the best-selling SUV from Maruti which rivals the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue among others in the sub-compact segment. SUVs like Jimny and Fronx will see the least price hike. While the Fronx will get expensive by ₹5,500, the Jimny will cost ₹1,500 more than its existing price.

