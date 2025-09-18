Maruti Suzuki announces price cuts for a limited time. Check new prices

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will be passing on the full benefits of the reduced GST rates on automobiles to its customers, with the new prices to come into effect from September 22, 2025. To further boost market demand in the Indian passenger vehicles segment, the company has now reduced the starting prices of its cars. Prices have been slashed by up to ₹1.29 lakh across the entire model range, depending on the specific model. It is worth noting that these are limited-time prices, which will eventually be revised by the end of this calendar year.

Maruti model-wise benefits

Maruti’s ICE-powered range will see starting prices slashed heavily with the new offer. The highest benefit of ₹1.29 lakh is available on the Maruti S-Presso, which now starts at ₹3.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Other models such as the Ertiga, Alto, and Fronx also see reductions in the range of ₹46,600–1.12 lakh. If you are interested in purchasing a Maruti Suzuki car, take a look at the complete list of model-wise price reductions below:

Maruti Suzuki model-wise price reductions: Model Price Reduction ( ₹ ) New Starting Price ( ₹ ) S-Presso 1,29,600 3,49,900 Alto K10 1,07,600 3,69,900 Celerio 94,100 4,69,900 Wagon R 79,600 4,98,900 Ignis 71,300 5,35,100 Swift 84,600 5,78,900 Baleno 86,100 5,98,900 Tour S 67,200 6,23,800 Dzire 87,700 6,25,600 Fronx 1,12,600 6,84,900 Brezza 1,12,700 8,25,900 Grand Vitara 1,07,000 10,76,500 Jimny 51,900 12,31,500 Ertiga 46,400 8,80,000 XL6 52,000 11,52,300 Invicto 61,700 24,97,400 Eeco 68,000 5,18,100 Super Carry 52,100 5,06,100

GST 2.0: What Has Changed

The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) revision, dubbed ‘GST 2.0,’ will come into effect on September 22. The updated model simplifies automobile taxation into a two-slab structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, with a special 40 per cent slab reserved for larger cars, SUVs, and premium motorcycles above 350 cc. Notably, the additional compensation cess that was levied on top of GST has now been scrapped.

This reform means small cars (petrol up to 1,200 cc and diesel up to 1,500 cc) are taxed at 18 per cent, a significant reduction from the earlier 28 per cent. Larger vehicles, including SUVs above four metres with bigger engines, fall under the 40 per cent slab, which, despite the higher rate on paper, comes out to be cheaper than the previous 45–48 per cent effective tax including cess.

What It Means for Buyers

For prospective car buyers, Maruti’s move comes right ahead of the festive season, potentially spurring demand in the market. While small and compact vehicles such as the S-Presso and the Alto K10 see the sharpest cuts, larger and more premium models such as the Fronx and the Grand Vitara have also gotten more affordable.

