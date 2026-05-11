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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Announces Designxathon 2026; Invites Students To Create Future Car Designs For Gen Z And Gen Alpha

Maruti Suzuki announces DesignXathon 2026; Invites students to create future car designs for Gen Z and Gen Alpha

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 May 2026, 16:50 pm
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  • Maruti Suzuki has opened entries for DesignXathon 2026, inviting students to create future car concepts for Gen Z and Gen Alpha buyers, with internships and cash prizes on offer.

The brief for this year focuses on creating an “iconic” vehicle concept for the 2035–2040 period.
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Maruti Suzuki has announced the second edition of its DesignXathon programme, aimed at students pursuing design courses in India. Called DesignXathon 2026, the competition invites participants to imagine a future-ready vehicle that Gen Z and Gen Alpha buyers would aspire to own in 2036.

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The brief for this year focuses on creating an “iconic" vehicle concept for the 2035–2040 period. Entries will be judged on factors such as vehicle category, relevance to younger customers, sustainability, and the integration of technology with design philosophy.

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Maruti Suzuki says the initiative is part of its effort to encourage young automotive design talent and strengthen India’s design ecosystem. Speaking about the programme, Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said automotive design is not just about styling, but also about innovation and fresh thinking that can shape the future of mobility.

The top 25 shortlisted teams will receive mentorship from automotive design professionals. Winning participants stand to receive cash prizes of up to 4.5 lakh along with an opportunity to secure a six-month internship with Maruti Suzuki’s design team. Teams ranked between fourth and tenth will also get a chance to apply for internships.

The first edition, held in 2025, received more than 400 entries from 70 design institutes across India. Winning entries came from MIT Institute of Design, VIT Vellore and Strate School of Design. Applications for DesignXathon 2026 are open till 13 July 2026.

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First Published Date: 11 May 2026, 16:50 pm IST
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