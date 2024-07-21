HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to become 100 kg lighter, will promise more fuel economy

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2024, 11:28 AM
  • The next generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will come weighing around 580 kg, 100 kg lighter than the current generation model which weighs 680 kg.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
The next generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will come about 100 kg lighter than the current generation model. Suzuki Motor Corporation has chalked out its technology strategy for the next 10 years, which outlines the company's plan on how it is going to upgrade the cars to be more technologically advanced.

The automaker aims to reduce CO2 emissions and achieve carbon neutrality. In an attempt to reach that goal, the car manufacturer has devised various plans. One of them is reducing the weight of its vehicles. The Alto K10 is one of the most popular cars from the OEM and it is slated to shed about 100 kg weight, which will ensure fewer materials required for the production of the vehicle, less energy requirement during production and less energy required during driving, eventually reducing the overall CO2 emission through manufacturing process and driving operations.

Watch: Maruti Alto K10 2022: First Drive Review

According to the Japanese automobile giant, if a vehicle's weight is reduced by 200 kg, it requires fewer materials, about 20 per cent less energy for production and six per cent less energy for driving. This means, the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will command 10 per cent less energy during production and offer about three per cent more fuel economy during driving.

According to the new product strategy, Suzuki claims to work to minimize energy consumption through weight reduction. The OEM also stated that it will further evolve the Heartect platform, which will reduce the Alto K10's weight by 15 per cent over the next decade.

Suzuki said that in future, the company will extend the high-efficiency Z12E engine worldwide and achieve minimised energy consumption by carbon neutral fuel and the next generation of hybrid cars. Besides that, the car manufacturer also plans to develop software-defined vehicles (SDV) by sharing hardware to reduce component costs and reusing software to reduce development costs. The automaker also said that it will employ technology that minimizes energy consumption and will design products that can be easily recycled.

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2024, 11:28 AM IST
