Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 & S-Presso get safer with this new feature

Maruti Suzuki India has made its entry-level cars safer with the introduction of the Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP) on the Alto K10 and S-Presso hatchbacks. With the addition, ESP will now be available across the automaker’s portfolio. The safety feature is crucial in keeping the car stable at high speeds, especially under emergency braking, and has been rolled out on both vehicles without a price increment.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 & S-Presso Safety Features

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and S-Presso are already equipped with essential safety features including dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, a collapsible steering column and an engine immobiliser. The AMT-equipped variants also get Hill Hold Assist. The addition of ESP further makes the model a safer purchase for first-time car buyers.

The new ESP feature makes both the entry-level cars safer, as it should be

Commenting on the rollout of ESP, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The addition of Electronic Stability Program+ as a standard feature on Maruti Suzuki product portfolio aligns with our endeavour to democratize advanced features and it significantly increases the value proposition of our vehicles. This is a step towards ensuring that our customers enjoy enhanced safety through improved driving confidence regardless of the model they choose. At Maruti Suzuki, we believe that advanced technology should be accessible to all, and this reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles that cater to the diverse needs of Indian consumers."

It’s noteworthy to mention that the Alto range was one of the many vehicles to score zero stars in the first Global NCAP crash tests, which kicked off the ‘safer cars for India’ transformation over a decade ago. It’s heartening to see carmakers finally catching up and bringing more safety tech to entry-level vehicles, which are volume-friendly models.

How does the Electronic Stability Program work?

The Electronic Stability Program system ensures that the vehicle stays in control under heavy braking conditions. It counteracts a vehicle’s skidding movements, which keeps the car in its natural path of motion. The ESP unit integrates ABS, stability control and traction control together, using a range of sensors to measure the vehicle’s movement. This data is then processed by the ECU to calculate and adjust teh vehicle’s trajectory, thereby enhancing stability.

