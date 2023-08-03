Maruti Suzuki Alto celebrates 45 lakh customers in 23 years

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that Alto has crossed a significant milestone of finding 45 lakh customers in India. The affordable hatchback has been on sale in the Indian market for over 20 years which makes it one of the longest-running nameplates in the country. Throughout the years, Alto has evolved as per customers' requirements. Maruti Suzuki is currently selling the Alto K10 in the Indian market.

The Alto was first launched back in 2000 and it became India's no.1 selling car by 2004. Maruti Suzuki Alto has been the go-to choice for several people who are looking for an affordable hatchback that can comfortably do city duties, is fuel efficient and low on maintenance. Apart from this, the Alto also offers a decent feature list as well as cabin space for the occupants. Then there is the vast service network of Maruti Suzuki that ensures peace of mind and reliability as well.

Currently, the Alto is sold in its K10 avatar. It is priced between ₹3.99 lakh and ₹5.96 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is offered only with a 1.0-litre DualJet petrol engine that produces 66 bhp and 89 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. There is also a CNG powertrain that produces 56 bhp and 82 Nm. It only comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Maruti Suzuki has also equipped the Alto with idle-engine start/stop technology.

Watch: Maruti Alto K10 2022: First Drive Review

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Over the past 2 decades, brand Alto has established a strong emotional connect with our customers. We are extremely proud of the Alto’s incredible journey. Achieving the 45 lakh customer milestone is a testimony to the unwavering support and trust that our customers have placed in us. It’s a milestone which no other car brand has been able to achieve till date."

He further added, “The Alto has consistently set new benchmarks in the auto industry and established its dominance as India’s favorite car! Given the young demographic of India, rising income levels, etc. there will continue to be immense potential for cars such as the much-adored Alto. And we are confident that brand Alto will continue to delight lakhs of more families with its undisputed legacy and exceptional ownership experience."

