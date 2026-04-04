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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Adds 502 Service Touchpoints In Fy26, Network Nears 6,000

Maruti Suzuki adds 502 service touchpoints in FY26, network nears 6,000

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2026, 15:14 pm
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  • Maruti Suzuki added 502 service touchpoints in FY26, taking its total network to 5,926 across 3,000 towns. The company plans to expand further to around 8,000 touchpoints by FY31.

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Maruti Suzuki India Limited has added 502 service touchpoints in FY 2025–26, its highest single-year expansion so far. The company’s total after-sales network now stands at 5,926 touchpoints, spread across around 3,000 cities and towns.

This latest round of additions includes a combination of ARENA and NEXA workshops, Maruti Suzuki Sales and Service Points (MSSSP), and mobile solutions such as Service-on-Wheels and Bodyshop-on-Wheels. The focus remains on widening coverage beyond large cities, where service access continues to influence buying decisions.

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The scale of expansion also reflects how quickly the network has grown in recent years. Maruti Suzuki took 14 years to reach its first 1,000 service touchpoints (by 1997) after starting operations in 1983. It crossed the 5,000 mark in May 2024, and has since added close to 1,000 more within a relatively short span.

Hisashi Takeuchi said ease of access to service and spare parts remains a key part of the ownership experience, with the company continuing to invest in both physical workshops and flexible service formats such as doorstep support.

Maruti Suzuki has outlined a longer-term target of expanding its service network to around 8,000 touchpoints by FY 2030–31, indicating that the current pace of additions is likely to continue.

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First Published Date: 04 Apr 2026, 15:14 pm IST

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