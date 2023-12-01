Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Suzuki Jimny becomes more affordable with new Thunder Edition

Maruti Suzuki has silently launched a new special edition of the Jimny in the Indian market. It is called Thunder Edition and is available with both Zeta and Alpha variants. The price of the Jimny Thunder Edition starts at 10.74 lakh and goes up to 14.05 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Jimny Thunder Edition comes with bunch of accessories from the factory.
