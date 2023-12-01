Maruti Suzuki Jimny becomes more affordable with new Thunder Edition

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Suzuki has silently launched a new special edition of the Jimny in the Indian market. It is called Thunder Edition and is available with both Zeta and Alpha variants. The price of the Jimny Thunder Edition starts at ₹10.74 lakh and goes up to ₹14.05 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.