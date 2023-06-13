Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti's flagship MPV to be christened Invicto, will launch on 5th July

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the name of their flagship MPV will be Invicto instead of Engage. The new MPV will be a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross and will launch on July 5th. It will sit above the Grand Vitara in the line-up and will be offered only with an automatic transmission.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 13 Jun 2023, 14:21 PM
Maruti Suzuki has teased this image of the upcoming Invicto MPV which will be based on Toyota Innova.

First Published Date: 13 Jun 2023, 14:21 PM IST
TAGS: Invicto Maruti Suzuki Maruti Engage
