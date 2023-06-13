Maruti's flagship MPV to be christened Invicto, will launch on 5th July

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the name of their flagship MPV will be Invicto instead of Engage. The new MPV will be a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross and will launch on July 5th. It will sit above the Grand Vitara in the line-up and will be offered only with an automatic transmission.