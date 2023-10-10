Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift launched at 6.50 lakh. Check details

Nissan has launched the Magnite EZ-Shift at a price of ₹6,49,900 ex-showroom. The price is introductory and ex-showroom. Nissan says that the Magnite EZ-Shift is the most affordable AMT SUV in the Indian market. The introductory pricing is applicable for all bookings made till 10 November’23. The booking amount is set to ₹11,000.