Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift launched at 6.50 lakh. Check details

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Nissan has launched the Magnite EZ-Shift at a price of ₹6,49,900 ex-showroom. The price is introductory and ex-showroom. Nissan says that the Magnite EZ-Shift is the most affordable AMT SUV in the Indian market. The introductory pricing is applicable for all bookings made till 10 November’23. The booking amount is set to ₹11,000.