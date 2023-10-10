Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Nissan Magnite Ez Shift Launched At 6.50 Lakh. Check Details

Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift launched at 6.50 lakh. Check details

Nissan has launched the Magnite EZ-Shift at a price of 6,49,900 ex-showroom. The price is introductory and ex-showroom. Nissan says that the Magnite EZ-Shift is the most affordable AMT SUV in the Indian market. The introductory pricing is applicable for all bookings made till 10 November’23. The booking amount is set to 11,000.

By: Paarth khatri
Updated on: 10 Oct 2023, 14:11 PM
Follow us on:
The Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift will be offered across all variants of the model with the naturally-aspirated motor under the hood.
First Published Date: 10 Oct 2023, 14:11 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS