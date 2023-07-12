Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG launched, prices starts at 8.41 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced a CNG powertrain for the Fronx. It will be sold in two variants - Sigma and Delta. They are priced at ₹8.41 lakh and ₹9.27 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The manufacturer is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 28.51 km/kg for the Fronx CNG. It will be competing against the recently launched Hyundai Exter CNG.