Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG launched, prices starts at 8.41 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG launched, prices starts at 8.41 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced a CNG powertrain for the Fronx. It will be sold in two variants - Sigma and Delta. They are priced at 8.41 lakh and 9.27 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The manufacturer is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 28.51 km/kg for the Fronx CNG. It will be competing against the recently launched Hyundai Exter CNG.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 12 Jul 2023, 13:30 PM
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
