Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG launched, prices starts at 8.41 lakh

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced a CNG powertrain for the Fronx. It will be sold in two variants - Sigma and Delta. They are priced at ₹8.41 lakh and ₹9.27 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The manufacturer is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 28.51 km/kg for the Fronx CNG. It will be competing against the recently launched Hyundai Exter CNG.