Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Renault Triber had disappointing outing at the latest round of crash tests held by Global NCAP. The MPVs which were put to the test are made in India vehicles and sold in the African markets. While the Triber returned with an overall safety rating of two stars, the Ertiga could only manage one-star safety rating. The crash tests were held by Global NCAP under its Safer Cars for Africa initiative.