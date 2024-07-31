Maruti Ertiga, Renault Triber receive low safety ratings at Global NCAP tests

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Renault Triber had disappointing outing at the latest round of crash tests held by Global NCAP. The MPVs which were put to the test are made in India vehicles and sold in the African markets. While the Triber returned with an overall safety rating of two stars, the Ertiga could only manage one-star safety rating. The crash tests were held by Global NCAP under its Safer Cars for Africa initiative.

Maruti Ertiga safety rating at Global NCAP

The made in India Ertiga MPV that underwent the Global NCAP crash test was classified as a vehicle with unstable structure. Global NCAP specifically pointed out that the footwell area of the MPV was unstable and has injury risks to the lower legs of the driver. Head, neck and chest protection of adult occupants have been rated as good.

The Ertiga put to test is offered with two frontal airbags as standard and does not come with side airbags even as an option. The test also showed that the MPV has poor child safety and resulted in one-star rating.

Ertiga is the best-selling MPV in India and one of the highest selling cars from the Maruti Suzuki stable. Earlier this year, Ertiga became the fastest MPV to clock 10 lakh sales across India. The MPV holds more than one-third of the market share among all multi-purpose vehicles sold in India. Ertiga was first launched in India back in 2012. It received its last facelift in 2022. In 2019, the previous generation Ertiga underwent the Global NCAP crash test in old regime and returned with three-star ratings.

Renault Triber safety rating at Global NCAP

The three-row vehicle from the French auto giant is the most affordable MPV in the Indian market and is also exported to global markets. The agency said, “The India made Triber showed good protection for the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck but weak protection for the driver’s chest in both frontal and side impact. The Triber’s child occupant protection showed a lack of ISOFIX anchorages and a poor performance for the dummy, exposing the head in the forward crash and poor performance for the neck and chest."

Renault Triber MPV had previously underwent Global NCAP crash tests in 2021. The MPV had returned with four-star in adult protection and three-star in child protection tests.

Renault recently updated the MPV by introducing more features earlier this year. The 2024 Renault Triber price starts from ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

