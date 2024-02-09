Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Ertiga MPV hits major sales milestone, finds 10 lakh homes in India

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 09 Feb 2024, 10:47 AM
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is currently the best-selling three-row MPV in India commanding more than 37 per cent share in the segment.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV has become the fastest selling model in its segment to clock 10 lakh sales since its debut.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has become the fastest MPV to clock 10 lakh sales across India. The carmaker announced the landmark achievement of the three-row MPV today. Ertiga, which rivals the likes of Renault Triber and Kia Carens among others in the segment, is currently the best-selling model in the category. The MPV holds more than 37 per cent market share among all multi-purpose vehicles sold in India. Ertiga was first launched in India back in 2018. It received its last facelift in 2022.

