Toyota Rumion to be launched soon: 5 things to know

Back in 2019, Toyota and Maruti Suzuki signed an agreement and since then we have seen a lot of vehicles that the manufacturers are sharing. As of now, Toyota is selling the rebadged version of the Glanza. Apart from this, the manufacturers also share vehicles like the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Invicto and Innova Hycross. Now, Toyota is working on launching the Rumion in the Indian market, it will be the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and soon go on sale in the Indian market.

2023 Toyota Rumion: Cosmetic changes

Toyota has made some changes to the Rumion so that it can be differentiated from the Ertiga. It now comes with a new grille that is inspired by the Innova. The front bumper has been redesigned. It gets a chrome surround that gives an up-market look to the MPV. Apart from this, the alloy wheels are new. They are finished in a two-toned machined finish.

2023 Toyota Rumion: Powertrain

Toyota will be offering the Rumion with two powertrains. There is petrol and CNG. Both use a Maruti-derived 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. While running on petrol, it produces 101 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 136.8 Nm at 4,400 rpm. On CNG, the power is decreased to 86.63 bhp at 5,500 rpm and the peak torque output falls to 121.5 Nm at 4,200 rpm.

As standard, both powertrains get a 5-speed manual gearbox. The petrol engine will also be offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters mounted behind the steering wheel.

Toyota will use the same powertrains for the Rumion that are doing duty on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

2023 Toyota Rumion: Safety equipment

Toyota Rumion uses the Heartect platform and is offered with dual front airbags and front side airbags as standard. There is an Anti-lock braking system with Electronic Brake Distribution, Brake Assist, Engine immobilizer, Electronic Stability Program and Hill Hold. Apart from this, there are front seatbelts with pretensioners and force limiters, seatbelt reminders and a high-speed alert system.

2023 Toyota Rumion: Features

In terms of features, the Rumion will come with automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, second-row AC, a 17.78 cm Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, LED tail lamps and much more.

2023 Toyota Rumion: Price and variants

The Rumion will be available in six variants of S MT/AT, G MT, and V MT/AT, S MT CNG offering a wide range of options for customers. However, Toyota has not yet announced the prices of the MPV.

