Maruti Eeco, India’s most affordable 7-seater, gets costlier with airbags

Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of all non-cargo variants of its popular seven-seater van Eeco. The reason behind the increase in price is the introduction of passenger airbags in the three-row vehicle. The addition of passenger airbags will mean that the price of Maruti Eeco will go up by ₹8,000.

Maruti issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the increase in the price of Eeco is effective from November 30. This means that the ex-showroom price of Eeco has now been revised to ₹4.3 lakh.

“Due to the introduction of passenger airbags in the Eeco, the company has increased the price of all its non-cargo variants by ₹8,000 with effect from November 30, 2021," said Maruti Suzuki in a statement issued yesterday.

Eeco is one of the best-selling cars from India's largest car manufacturer. The van recently clocked a sales milestone of 7 lakh units since it went on sale in India 10 years back. First launched in 2010, Maruti managed to sell its 2 lakh units in just two years of its introduction. Thereafter, Eeco's sales showed a steady trend and in 2014, the company sold over 1 lakh units again thanks to the high demand in the van segment.

Maruti offers Eeco van in three cargo variants, four passenger and one ambulance variants. The price of the top-spec trim of Maruti Eeco goes up to ₹7.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

The introduction of passenger airbags in the Eeco comes after the Centre made it mandatory for all cars in March this year. The Centre has asked all new cars to comply with this rule from April this year, while existing models, like the Eeco, had the deadline to comply with this rule by August end.

The Centre is also considering to make six airbags compulsory in future to enhance safety parameters in all cars sold in India.