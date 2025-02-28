Maruti e Vitara to MG Cyberster: Cars expected to launch in India in March

It will be raining electric cars in March with as many as six EVs expected to launch next month. Ranging from Maruti's first ever electric car to luxury EVs like Mercedes Maybach SL 680, there could be at least five electric vehicles that one will be able to pick from. The launch spree of new cars in India will start from the first week of the month with the Volvo XC90 facelift SUV. Here is a quick look at the upcoming cars expected to launch in the next four weeks.

Volvo XC90 facelift:

The Swedish auto giant will be the first off the block in March with the launch of the XC90 facelift SUV. The carmaker will introduce the updated iteration of its most expensive SUV on March 4. This will be the second major update the SUV will get since its launch in 2014. It rivals luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Audi Q7, and Lexus Ux 350h.

The XC90 facelift SUV is expected to come with several cosmetics updates over its predecessor. These changes will include a redesigned front grille, updated LED DRLs, front bumper and LED taillights as well as a new design for its alloy wheels. The interior too will be updated with a new 11.2-inch infotainment touchscreen among others. Under the hood, Volvo will ditch the diesel unit and continue with the The 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission unit.

Maruti e Vitara:

The wait for Maruti Suzuki's first electric car e Vitara could be over soon as the carmaker is gearing up to introduce the EV later this month. While no official date has been announced yet, reports suggest that the carmaker is expected to announce the price of the electric SUV and open bookings by the end of next month. The e Vitara in its production form was showcased for the first time at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January.

Maruti recently teased the e Vitara electric SUV ahead of its anticipated launch, revealing key details. The Hyundai Creta EV rival promises to offer a range of 500 kms in a single charge. It will be equipped with a 49 kWh and a 61 kWh battery pack with output ranging between 142 bhp and 172 bhp while the torque output will be 189 Nm. The e Vitara will also be the first Maruti car in India to offer ADAS technology.

Kia EV6 facelift:

Korean auto giant Kia showcased the facelift version of the EV6, its first electric car in India, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January. The carmaker is expected to introduce the updated version of the EV next month. Kia has already introduced the new EV6 in global markets, and will continue to offer the electric SUV through the import route in India.

The EV6 facelift has received significant updates to the version currently on sale in India. It will come with a new and sharp LED DRL and headlight units, a redesigned front bumper, new black and silver alloy wheels in 19-inch and 20-inch sizes among others. The interior too will offer updates including a new curved panoramic display, a redesigned two-spoke steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital rear-view mirror, an updated head-up display and augmented reality navigation and more. The new Kia EV6 will be equipped with a new 84 kWh battery which will enhance its range.

MG Cyberster:

JSW MG Motor is expected to announce the price of its first premium electric sports car Cyberster some time next month. The carmaker has already opened bookings for the EV with the price announcement expected in the next four weeks. The Cyberster will be one of the first cars from the MG stable to be sold through the carmaker's new MG Select dealerships.

The two-seater electric car comes with two electric motors generating 510 bhp of power and 725 Nm of peak torque. MG claims that the Cyberster can accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h in merely 3.2 seconds. It will draw power from a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which promises to offer a range of up to 570 kms in a single charge.

MG M9 EV:

MG Motor is also expected to announce the price of the M9 electric MPV soon. The M9 EV will go on sale alongside Cyberster through MG Select premium dealerships. The carmaker has commenced the bookings for the electric MPV after it was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January.

The M99 three row electric MPV with automatic sliding doors and middle row captain seats will be offered with a massive 90 kWh battery pack. It promises a range of up to 500 kms in a single charge. MG says the battery can be fully recharged from 5 per cent in 8.5 hours using an 11 kW charger. It also supports DC fast charging through which it can recharge the battery from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. The electric motor on duty is capable of producing 241 bhp of power while the torque output peaks out at 350 Nm. The top speed of the M9 EV is 180 kmph.

Mercedes Maybach SL 680:

Mercedes will launch the Maybach SL 680 in India on March 17. The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 was unveiled globally back in August 2024 and is based on the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 making it the sportiest Maybach offering yet.

The Maybach SL 680 will come with several Maybach-specific upgrades including a special chrome grille, revised bumpers, new Maybach-spec alloy wheels among others. The model also sports new rose-gold inserts in the headlamp cluster while customers have the option to customise and soft-fabric roof with the Maybach logos. Under the hood will be a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine which can churn out 577 bhp of power and 800 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: