Maruti Dzire to Tata Nexon: Indian car models crash-tested by GNCAP in 2024

Global NCAP has released safety ratings for a total of 8 Indian vehicles in 2024. The crash tests from Global NCAP helped in creating awareness about safe vehicles in India. Among the 8 vehicles that were assessed, two were produced by Maruti Suzuki while there was just one vehicle from Kia, Mahindra, Citroen, Renault, Honda and Tata Motors. The ratings varied quite drastically for all these vehicles. Below is an overview of all the vehicles that were tested by Bharat NCAP in 2024.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally.

The Dzire went through a generational change in 2024. The compact sedan recently crossed 3 million sales in the Indian market. Global NCAP tested the Dzire and it became the only Maruti Suzuki vehicle to have a 5-star crash test rating. The Dzire comes with safety features such as 6 airbags, ISOFIX mounts, ABS and electronic stability control.

Tata Nexon facelift

The Nexon is one of the most popular sub-4 metre compact SUV. In fact, it was the Nexon that started the awareness of safe cars in India because it was the first 5-star rated Indian car from Global NCAP. It scored a perfect 5 star rating in the crash test.

The Bolero Neo was not able to make a splash in the Indian market that Mahindra was hoping for. In the crash test rating as well, the Bolero Neo was not able to score a good rating. It scored just 1 star with the body shell and footwell area deemed unstable.

The safety rating of Carens was increased because of the improvements that the brand made.

The Carens has become quite popular in the Indian market. This is because it offers high quality interior, good amount of space, multiple engine options and plethora of features as well. The first model was tested back in May 2023 where it scored 1 star whereas in the second test in which the MPV was improved with structural enhancements, the rating was improved to 3 stars. However, the bodyshell was still rated unstable.

Global NCAP tested the previous-generation of the Amaze where it scored 2 stars in the adult occupant crash test and 0 stars for child occupants. The compact sedan was equipped only with two airbags, ABS and EBD.

The eC3 electric hatchback from French auto giant Citroen has miserably failed the recent crash test conducted by Global NCAP where the model managed to get only one star in the child occupant safety test while securing overall zero-star rating.

The only electric vehicle from Citroen India, the eC3 scored 0 stars in adult occupant protection and 1 star in child protection. However, the bodyshell was rated stable. The eC3 comes with very basic level of protecton.

