Maruti Dzire CNG vs Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura: Price, features, mileage compared

Maruti Suzuki launched the CNG version of its sub-compact sedan Dzire on Tuesday at a starting price of 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival Tata Tigor iCNG and Hyundai Aura CNG in its segment.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2022, 10:53 AM
Maruti Suzuki S-CNG (bottom) will take on Tata Tigor iCNG (top left) and Hyundai Aura CNG (top right) in the sub-compact sedan segment.
Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG version of its flagship sub-compact sedan Dzire on Tuesday. At a starting price of 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2022 Dzire S-CNG will be available in two variants, which include the VXI and ZXI trims. The price of the Maruti Dzire CNG goes up to 8.82 lakh (ex-showroom) and will also be available Maruti's subscription scheme with a monthly fee starting from 16,999.

The CNG space in sub-compact sedan segment is set for some intense rivalry as three out of four most popular models now come equipped with the Compressed Natural Gas kit fitted from the company. 2022 Maruti Dzire will compere with the recently-launched Tata Tigor iCNG and the already existing Hyundai Aura CNG models. Honda is the only carmaker which does not offer CNG kit to its sub-compact sedan Amaze.

Here is a quick comparison between the Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG, Tata Tigor iCNG and Hyundai Aura CNG based on price, features, mileage and other parameters.

Maruti Dzire CNG vs Tata Tigor vs Hyundai Aura: Price Comparison

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is only the second sub-compact sedan with CNG kit to be offered in two trims. Earlier Tata Motors made its debut in the CNG space with the Tigor sedan which is also offered in two variants. Hyundai offers CNG on the base variant of the Aura.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNGTata Tigor iCNGHyundai Aura CNG
8.14 lakh (ex-showroom) 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) 7.74 lakh (ex-showroom)
8.82 lakh (ex-showroom) 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom) 

As far as prices are concerned, Maruti Dzire CNG appears to be the most costly among the three. Hyundai Aura CNG model is priced at 7.74 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Tata Tigor iCNG's XZ variant at a price of 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) also costs less than Dzire CNG's VXI variant. The top-spec ZXI variant of the Maruti Dzire CNG also costs around 53,000 more than the top-spec Tata Tigor XZ Plus variant.

Maruti Dzire CNG vs Tata Tigor vs Hyundai Aura: Feature Comparison

Both Maruti and Tata Motors have launched the CNG versions of Dzire and Tigor sedans on the higher trims to allow customers enjoy more features. Hyundai offers the Aura CNG model in the base S variant only. Needless to say that Aura CNG loses out on most of the features offered by the other two.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG (ZXI variant)Tata Tigor iCNG (XZ Plus variant)Hyundai Aura CNG (S variant)
Steel WheelsSteel WheelsSteel Wheels
Electrically adjustable ORVMsElectrically adjustable ORVMsElectrically adjustable ORVMs
Front fog lampsFront fog lampsFront fog lamps
Automatic climate controlAutomatic climate control 
Push-button start/stopPush-button start/stop 
7-inch touchscreen infotainment7-inch touchscreen infotainment 
Apple CarPlay & Android AutoApple CarPlay & Android Auto 
 Rear parking camera 
 Rain-sensing wipers 
 Digital instrument cluster 

Maruti Dzire and Tata Tigor CNG models have a plethora of features on offer on their respective top variants. However, Tata Motors scores a few more points for offering features like a digital driver display, rear-parking camera and rain-sensing wipers compared to the top-spec ZXI variant of the Dzire CNG model.

Maruti Dzire CNG vs Tata Tigor vs Hyundai Aura: Engine and Mileage Comparison

When it comes to engine performance and mileage, all three cars are offered with 1.2-litre petrol units mated to five-speed manual gearboxes. However, the output from this engine differs from model to model.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNGTata Tigor iCNGHyundai Aura CNG
Engine - 1.2-litre petrolEngine - 1.2-litre petrolEngine - 1.2-litre petrol
Transmission - 5 speed manualTransmission - 5 speed manualTransmission - 5 speed manual
Output - 77PS/98.5 NmOutput - 73.4PS/95 NmOutput - 69PS/95.2 Nm
Mileage - 31.12 kms per kg (claimed)Mileage - 35 kms per kg (tested)Mileage - 28 kms per kg (claimed)

Maruti Dzire CNG appears to be slightly more powerful than its rivals, at least on paper. However, when it comes to mileage, Tata Tigor iCNG scores more than Dzire S-CNG. Though Tata Motors has not shared any official mileage figures for the Tigor CNG model, during our first drive review we had found it to be around 35 kms per kg. This is higher than Maruti's claim of 31.12 kms per kg and Aura's 28 kms per kg. 

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2022, 10:53 AM IST
