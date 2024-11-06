Maruti Dzire petrol, CNG mileage: More fuel efficiency than previous generation

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sub-compact sedan promises more bank for the buck as the carmaker gears up to launch the fourth generation of the model later this month. Ahead of the November 11 launch, Maruti Suzuki has revealed the mileage figures for the new Dzire. The sedan will now come powered by the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated Z Series petrol engine that also powers the new Maruti Swift hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire in its latest iteration will renew rivalry with the likes of Hyundai Aura and the upcoming Honda Amaze facelift sedans in a segment that has not seen much growth in recent months. With inclusion of new features and improved fuel efficiency, the new Dzire promises to rejuvenate the sub-compact sedan segment in coming days.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire petrol mileage

According to Maruti Suzuki, the new Dzire will offer more mileage than its predecessor. The petrol variants of the sedan, which will be offered with both five-speed manual and five-speed AMT transmission units, promises fuel efficiency of at least 24.97 kmpl. This is nearly 2 kmpl more compared to the previous generation Dzire. The AMT version of the sedan promises to offer more than 25 kmpl of fuel efficiency.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG mileage

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new Dzire with both petrol and CNG powertrains. The CNG version of the sedan will be powered by the same engine which will come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox only. The Dzire CNG currently offers mileage of around 31 kmpl. The Dzire CNG in its new avatar promises 33.73 kmpl of fuel efficiency, an improvement of more than 2 kmpl over its predecessor.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Key feature updates

Maruti Suzuki Dzire in its 2024 avatar comes across a refreshed model with introduction of several features missing in the segment. The biggest change is in the electric sunroof, a first for the segment. The touchscreen infotainment screen has also grown in size and now measures 9 inches. Maruti Suzuki is also offering 360-degree camera, another segment-first feature, with the new Dzire. Besides these, the Dzire will come with other features like wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Aplle CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, AC vents for rear passengers and more.

