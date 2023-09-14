2023 Tata Nexon facelift launched at 8.10 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the much-awaited Nexon facelift in the Indian market. The prices start from ₹8.10 lakh and go up to ₹13 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory. The variant lineup has also changed and there are four of them on offer - Fearless, Creative, Pure and Smart. The manufacturer has revamped the exterior as well as the interior quite drastically. 2023 Tata Nexon will continue to compete against the Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet among others.

The exterior of the Tata Nexon is now inspired by the Curvv concept. The LED Daytime Running Lamp now sits above whereas the main headlamp unit now is placed below in the bumper. Speaking of the bumper, it is also all-new. The side profile is more or less the same apart from the new set of alloy wheels which do resemble aero wheels that are used on electric vehicles. At the rear, there is a huge change in terms of the lighting department. The tail lamps are now sleeker and the reversing lights are placed vertically in the rear bumper which is also new.

The interior is also a big step up when compared to the previous Nexon. It gets a new two-spoke multi-function steering wheel illuminated Tata logo. There is a new larger touchscreen infotainment system with a sound system from Harman and a digital driver's display.

Other features on offer are a 360-degree parking camera, height adjustable driver and co-driver seats, iRA connected car technology, air purifier, rear AC vents, ventilated seats, automatic climate control and much more.

Powering the new Nexon is a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm whereas the diesel engine belts out 113 bhp of max power and 260 Nm of peak torque.

The petrol engine will be offered with three gearbox options. There is a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual and a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The diesel engine will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT.

